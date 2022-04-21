DEATH NOTICE

Frederick Herbert Taylor age 84 years of Bethel Avenue died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, April 16th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters: Monique Taylor, Kristy Taylor Sands and Krista Taylor Thompson; Adopted daughter: Regina Gibson; Son: Frederick Taylor III; Sisters: Valencia Taylor Smith, Fredericka Taylor Lightbourn and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date