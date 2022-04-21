Obituaries

Frederick Herbert Taylor

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 49 mins ago
0 62 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Frederick Herbert Taylor age 84 years of Bethel Avenue died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, April 16th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters:  Monique Taylor, Kristy Taylor Sands and  Krista Taylor Thompson; Adopted daughter: Regina Gibson; Son: Frederick Taylor III; Sisters: Valencia Taylor  Smith, Fredericka Taylor  Lightbourn  and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 49 mins ago
0 62 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Kerstin

Kerstin

Related Articles

Photo of RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN

RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN

19 mins ago
Photo of Deacon Kenneth John David Strachan

Deacon Kenneth John David Strachan

20 mins ago
Photo of Christine Madelene Major

Christine Madelene Major

26 mins ago
Photo of Lawrence Larry Alexander Turnquest

Lawrence Larry Alexander Turnquest

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker