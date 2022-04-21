Obituaries
Frederick Herbert Taylor
DEATH NOTICE
Frederick Herbert Taylor age 84 years of Bethel Avenue died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, April 16th, 2022.
He is survived by his Daughters: Monique Taylor, Kristy Taylor Sands and Krista Taylor Thompson; Adopted daughter: Regina Gibson; Son: Frederick Taylor III; Sisters: Valencia Taylor Smith, Fredericka Taylor Lightbourn and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date