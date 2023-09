Less than a minute

Frederick Nigel Bowe aged 84 of West Bay Street, died at Doctor’s Hospital on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Stephanie Bowe; daughters: Kimberly and Inesita Bowe; sons: Carlos and Claude Bowe; sister: Visna Bowe- Mackay; brother: Kenneth Bowe and a host of beloved relatives, friends and colleagues.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.