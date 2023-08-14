Funeral Announcement for Frederick Sylvester Wallace, age 83 years, a resident of #21 St. Vincent Avenue, Elizabeth Estates, and formerly of Duncan Town, Ragged Island, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, at The Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Prince Charles Drive, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be The Rev’d. Fr. Atma Budhu. Interment will be held in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau, New Providence.

Frederick Sylvester “Freddie” Wallace is preceded in death by his Father: Fredrick James Wallace; Mother: Evelyn Daisy Munroe-Wallace; Sisters: Merton Wallace, and Marileeta Bethell Nephews: Orman Rolle; Nieces: Marion Morris, and Oreena Michelle Bethell; Grandnephew: Colyn Grant; Father-in-law: James Frazier; Mother-in-law: Birdie Adderley; Brothers-in-law: Neville Major, Maxwell Bethell, and Paul Adderley.

Frederick’s love will always glow in the hearts of his Wife of Fifty-five (55) years: Caroline Cynthia Louise Wallace; Three (3) Sons: Minister Frederick (Julieth), Desmond (Krista), and Daryl Wallace; One (1) Daughter: Fredrica (Hiram) Victor; Four (4) Grandsons: Lathario (Jakira) Wallace, Harvey Victor, Thearen, and Traveaughn (Cassandra) Evans; Three (3) Granddaughters: Talitha, Alyssa, and Arannia Wallace; One (1) Great-Grandson: Luke Kenton Caley Jr.; Eight (8) Sisters: Mildred, Margavine, Azonia, Sadiemae, and Gloria Wallace, Dorothy Strachan, Lorna Major, and Victoria Wright; Four (4) Brothers-in-law: Gerald Wright, Joseph, William, Donnie and Sam Adderley; Three (3) Sisters-in-law: Jane Lord, Myrna (Phil) Gaitor, and Clothilda Frazier; Nephews: Desi (Aldeira) Lightbourne, Francis (Serena), Demetrius (De’Shannon), Peter and Ian (Melonie) Bethell, Caleb (Antoinette) and Sherwin (LaDonna) Major, Jace Sears, Usene (Shirnae) Wright, Rollins Daniel Colebrooke, and Valentino (Brandyt) Wallace, Edward and Mario Adderley, RBPF Cpl. Paul Adderley and their families; Nieces: Maxaleeta (Kemeo) Swain, Charmaine (David) Wallace, Usma Wright, Bridgette (Errol) Kemp, LaToya (Jeffrey Sr.) Moxey, Janae and Natalyia Wallace, Paula Williams, Mikella Deal, Denise Adderley, and their families; Aunt-in-Law: Gloria Grant; Cousins: Maurice (Eliza) Wallace, Merlene (Denver) Dames, Hermon Munroe, Cecil (Sherilyn), Winston (Glenys), Madge, and Bursil (Ethelyn) Wallace, Oralee Lampkin, Anne, Eunice, Calvin, Johnny and Lester Wallace, Harold, Fredrick, and Francenell Bridgewater, Fredrica Schultz, Nicola Hanna, Delmeta Seymour, Michael, Earnel, Wilmore, Lynden and Sherry Munroe, Hilda Ferguson, Pam Johnson, Vernise Albury, Maria, Alvin, Renee, Maria, Diane, Jefferson, Juliette, Mariette, Darnell, Wellington, and Sonia Storr and their families. Other Relatives and Friends: Lorrenzo (Tiffany), and Leonardo (Laura) Morris, Enid Lockhart, Alfreda Hepburn, Wallis (Lionel) Carey, Daniel (Maxine) Wallace, Emett Munroe, Sammy Wallace, Cyril Joffre, Sheila Curling, Ellen, Anika, Albert, and Monica Armbrister, Christopher Wallace, Arimentha Watson, Captain Etienne, and Cephas Maycock, Eugene Wallace, Florine Wallace, Elder Preston Wallace, Apostle Leon Wallace, The Philip “Bobo” Wallace Family Association, Lorenzo Lockhart, Dr. Locksley Munroe, Ricardo Newbold, Agatha (Paul) Anderson, Walter (Adrianne), Billy (Mary), Rodney (Rosemarie), Jennifer, and Julieth Grant, Roland Clarke, Margaret Thurston, Vernel Cash, Henry (Stephanie) Shivers, Livingston Forbes, Naomi Curtis, Linda Marshall, Deon Brown, Ms. Olive Dyer, Canon Atma Budhu and the Members of The Anglican Church of The Epiphany, The Choir of The Anglican Church of The Epiphany, Bishop Philemon Wilson, Bishop Carlos Thompson and the Officers and Members of Faith Temple Ministries International, Pastor David Armbrister and the Officers and Members of IPad Ministry family of North Eleuthera, Canon S. Sebastian Campbell and The Parish of St. Gregory Anglican Church, Fr. J. Cartwright and The Parish of Holy Family Catholic Church, Dr. Grant-Thompson, Tommy (Shawn) Turnquest, Dwayne (Kim) Gibson, Cheryl Bowleg, Andrew Conliffe, Kay Bastian, Dr. Hon. Shanendon (Nia) Cartwright, Friends of Potters Cay, Marjorie (Elder Audley) Rahming Sr., Rowena Smith, Wendell Munnings, Bernadette Jennings and their families Descendants of the Late Ethel Diah Wallace, Albert Wallace, DeGlanville Panza, Bishop Simeon Wallace, Roceta (Percy) Miller, The Wallace, Lockhart, Munroe, Wilsons, Curling, Bridgewater, Armbrister, Maycock, Moxey, Higgs families and the entire Ragged Island Community and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Friday, August 11th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 10am until service time.