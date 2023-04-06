Obituaries

Fredericka Louise Butler

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 6, 2023
0 99 Less than a minute

BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Fredericka Louise Butler age 87 years a resident of Malcolm Road, passed peacefully, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

.
She is survived by her four children: Anthony Thurston, Icelyn Butler, Samethia Hilton and Eartha Butler; two sons-in-law; numerous grand and great grandchildren and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

 The Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral, Meeting Street. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 6, 2023
0 99 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Austin Rolle Jr.

April 6, 2023

Renaldo Williams

April 6, 2023

Vernon Edmund Ford

April 6, 2023

Sidney Leroy Francis

April 6, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button