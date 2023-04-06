BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Fredericka Louise Butler age 87 years a resident of Malcolm Road, passed peacefully, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

She is survived by her four children: Anthony Thurston, Icelyn Butler, Samethia Hilton and Eartha Butler; two sons-in-law; numerous grand and great grandchildren and a host of other Relatives and Friends.



The Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral, Meeting Street.