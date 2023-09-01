Funeral Announcement

Fredrick Johnson, age 71 years, a resident of St. Thomas Road, Coral Lakes, Nassau, Bahamas, and formerly of Morant Bay, Acklins, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, at Transformation Ministries International, #11 Dignity Gardens, Nassau, New Providence. Officiating will be Diocesan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington and Suffragan Bishop Dr. Sharon Rolle, assisted by Rev. Jacob Moss. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone Road and John F. Kennedy Drive, Nassau, New Providence.

He is survived by his Wife: Elder Miriam Loreen Johnson; Son: Dr. Showalter Johnson; Daughters: Prophetess Dr. Sheniska Johnson and Minister Sherica Hamilton; Grandchildren: Showalter Johnson II, K’Juan Johnson, Jasmine King, and Samya Hamilton; Son-in-law: Wayde Hamilton; Daughter-in-law: Yazmin Johnson; Brothers: Clarence, Minister Clifford, Forrester, Chef Edwin & Wilfred Johnson Jr.; Sisters: Pastor Daisymae Mckenzie, Margaret Pratt, Inez Johnson, Rosanna Moss & Julia Colebrook; Brothers in Law: Rev Jacob Moss (Judy Moss), Minister Philip Moss, and Dwight Colebrook; Sisters in law: Katruah Mckinney (Magistrate Samuel Mckinney), Leah Scavella (Glenville Scavella), Deaconess Barbara, Altima Johnson; Nephews: Sgt. Patrick, Darvin, Michael, Edwin Jr, Martin, Garvin, Dr. Jensen & Pilot Vance Johnson, Reno, Bjorn, and Travis Pratt; Nieces: Prophetess Mattie Nottage, Min. Serena Gardiner, Letitia Armbrister, Deshanna Cartwright, Ischer Johnson, RN Daniska Bonamy, and Clarice Hart; Uncle: Solomon Johnson; Aunt: Mary Pratt; Other Relatives & Friends: Angela Johnson and family. Felix and Stanley Scavella and family, Sheniqua Ferguson and family, Betty Moss and family, James Moss & family, Elder Sarah Ferguson & Family, Randolph Ferguson, Rev. Lockwood Deleveaux & family, Janice Knowles & family, Dorcas & the entire Farquharson family, Pamela Farquharson, Mrs. Coralee Carey & family, Barbara Bain, Margaret Woodside, Wendy Mcphee & Family, Latoya Grey & family, Jerone Moss , Gia kemp & family, Chef Nickey Deleaux , Apostle Kateryann Hanna, Shantel Smith, Charlene Scavella, Minister George Harris & family, Sylvia Lynden, Prophetess Barbara Curtis, Shirley Edwards & Family, Shantel Moss & family, Carla Beneby & Family, Lakeisha Moss & Family, Prophetss Shirelle Bryant& family, Gerad Deleveaux & family, Miralee Rose & family, Earl, RN Stanley and Sgt. Patrick Thurston, Denise Rolle, Yolanda and Janario Mckinney, Lacoya Burrows & family, Leonardo and Lavard Scavella, Faronne Knowles & family, Yorick Mchardy; Church & Community: Diocesan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington & Family, Suffragant Bishop Dr. Sharon Rolle, and entire Transformation Ministries family, Dr. Marcia Brown, Minister Merle Johnson, and the Commonwealth Embassy family, Minister Naojela Graham, Minister Sherene Thomas, Minister Tiffanie O’neil, and the New Life Global Center family, Mr. Vernal Sands, Mr. William Smith & family, Mr. Kemuel Collymore & Family, and the entire Coral Lakes community, Dr. Christopher Curry and the staff of the Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corp, the Doctors and staff at Cleveland Clinic, Bishop Walter Hanchell & family, Mr. Brian Brown & family, the entire Acklins and Crooked Island Communities, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Friday, September 1st, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.