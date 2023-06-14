Freedom of Information Act’s first phase by Nov.

Vowing that the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) will be fully implemented by the Davis administration, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell said yesterday that the first phase will be rolled out by November.

Successive administrations have passed legislation to allow for the public’s general right of access to records held by a public authority.

During his contribution to debate on the 2023/2024 budget in the House of Assembly yesterday, Campbell said while the full implementation of FOIA is a process that must be undertaken in stages, the rollout process is well underway and it is anticipated that the implementation of the first phase should be effective by November 2023.

“Key ministries have been identified early as pilot agencies to test and evaluate the delivery of information under the act. All agencies will also be trained in the use of the tracking system once it is in use. Ten key agencies have been identified to begin the phase one rollout: the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Works, Bahamas Power and Light, the Department of Public Procurement, the Treasury, the Bahamas Investment Authority, the Ministry of the Public Service, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Department of Immigration,” he told Parliament.

“The information managers from these agencies have been identified by their respective agencies. The role of the information manager is a crucial one as these are the persons who will be on the frontline. They will be responsible for receiving and managing requests from each agency. Thus it is my pleasure to announce that the Office of Information Commissioner (OIC) held its history making inaugural training for information managers on May 16-18, which was well attended and well received by the participants.

“The training was facilitated by Aylair Livingstone, consultant to the Office of The Commissioner. As a part of the training, a special session was facilitated by Renee Tucker of the Central Bank on the importance of proper records information management within the Public Service. Whilst concentrating on the phase one agencies, the OIC has also now began to put focus on the other agencies and is preparing further training.”

Campbell said a crucial aspect of the rollout of the FOIA is the establishment of an electronic tracking system, to track freedom of information requests and make reports as mandated by the act.

“The Office of Information Commissioner along with the consultant and the project team at DTAD/DTU have been examining the process for designing such a system, and has been in contact with the Cabinet Office in the Cayman Islands, which has the JADE system, which has been identified as a system that contains much of what a Bahamian system would require. The team made a fact-finding mission to the Cayman islands in 2022 and was hosted by the Cabinet Office,” he said.

“Tracking systems are an essential part of the freedom of information regime, as they allow each FOI request to be tracked which results in increased accountability and a greater level of transparency. Under the mentioned IDB loan, the bidding process to chose a vendor to provide a tracking system has begun and the award of the bid should be announced shortly, after which the system will be built and user tested before implementation. It is anticipated that this system will be ready for rollout and testing before the end of the year.”

In May 2021, the Minnis administration appointed Thompson, a retired Supreme Court justice; and Shane Miller, a former assistant director of legal affairs, to lead the Freedom of Information Office.

When he made the announcement, then-Attorney General Carl Bethel cautioned that it would be another three to six months before the office started offering services to Bahamians.

The Christie administration passed a revamped version of the FOIA in February 2017. However, the administration did not fully implement it.

In its “Our Blueprint for Change”, ahead of the 2021 election, the Progressive Liberal Party promised to “fully implement” the law.