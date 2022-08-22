Freeport Airport Development Company established to oversee new GBIA

The government has appointed a seven-member board of directors for a newly established Freeport Airport Development Company (FAD), which would oversee the development of a new Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA), Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

The Davis administration purchased GBIA from Hutchison Whampoa last year, unconvinced the previous owners would invest the necessary capital to rebuild the facility after Hurricane Dorian decimated the airport to the tune of an estimated $60 million in damage.

“FAD will function much like Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), and is charged with overseeing the management and redevelopment of the airport that was significantly damaged by Hurricane Dorian. The chairman of FAD will be Terah Rahming, a certified public accountant with significant experience in business and finance,” Cooper said in a statement.

“The directors will include Peter Rutherford, managing director of the Airport Authority; Cassietta McIntosh, an attorney; Elbert Hepburn, a businessman; Forrester Carrol, a businessman; Julian Sawyer, an engineer; Harold Williams, an airline executive; and a representative from the Tourism Development Company.”

The airport has sat in disrepair under half of the previous Minnis administration’s term.

However, in recent months the Free National Movement (FNM) and the wider public, particularly Grand Bahama, have been critical of what they consider the slow moving pace of the Davis administration in addressing the conditions at the airport.

Cooper said the establishment of a development company to deal specifically with GBIA is a part of the government’s commitment to ensuring the airport is rebuilt as soon a time as possible.

“The appointment of FAD’s board is a major step toward the development of a world-class airport. In addition to management oversight, the board will serve as the evaluation committee of proposals that have been short-listed for a public-private partnership (PPP) for the redevelopment of the GBIA as a world-class airport,” he said.

“It was a major pledge of our administration to restore the economic vitality of Grand Bahama, and a new state-of-the-art airport is a critical part of that restoration. The board will also provide oversight of all aspects of the airport’s redevelopment, which we aim to have completed sometime in 2025.

“The goal will be to build a sustainable, resilient, modern facility that will facilitate the return of US pre-clearance and smoothly handle the increased air traffic that is continuing to come on stream for Grand Bahama.”

The government closed a request for proposals for a company to design, manage, build and finance a new GBIA through a public-private partnership on May 15.

Cooper has said three companies have been shortlisted.

In the meantime, the Airport Authority has said it expects to install modular offices for GBIA employees beginning this month.