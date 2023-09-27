Friends of the Environment calls for sustainable management of Abaco 

Dear Editor,



Friends of the Environment (FRIENDS) is a Bahamian non-profit organization that was established in 1988 with the mission to preserve the environment of Abaco, The Bahamas through education, conservation, and research facilitation.

We are writing today to express our concern about a number of issues that have become compounded in Abaco since Hurricane Dorian.

Recently, concerns have been raised in the news and throughout the Abaco community regarding the denuding and mining of hills in Abaco.

This is a concern shared by Friends of the Environment. Quarry mining is not a new practice, however the sustainability of mining these hills should be put into question.

Now visible more than ever, since Hurricane Dorian decimated the pine forest surrounding Marsh Harbour, these “hills”, known as karst cones, are actually very old sand dunes that have turned to stone.

This has happened over a long period of time as rain water will have dissolved some of the sand grains (also known as ooids) in these dunes and cemented them together with aragonite that formed when the dissolved sand dried up.

Wind has further eroded and shaped the hills.

As sand dunes provide our communities with protection from wind and waves, so too do these hills, and unfortunately they are a finite resource.

When they are gone there is no coming back. There are other benefits provided by these hills including being habitat for native plants and wildlife, tourist attractions and local landmarks, however Hurricane Dorian has firmly impressed upon our community the need for coastal protection and elevation in the face of climate change and increasing storm events.

This is one of a number of issues facing Abaco, issues that have been exacerbated by the passage of Hurricane Dorian and the ensuing rebuild and surge in new construction.

Our water table and soils are being damaged through the intrusion of pollutants from legacy waste, hurricane debris, and faulty sewage systems.

Hurricane debris is being moved from temporary transfer sites to our central landfill where it is regularly burned in the absence of better management.

When mixed debris is burned it creates toxins known to cause cancer. Toxic ash follows the direction of the wind towards nearby communities, farms, and fishing grounds.

Where controls should be in place there is a lack of capacity for oversight to follow through with regulations. The rate and scale of development is outpacing the ability of our communities to adapt to it.

The scope of development must take into account the nature of our economy and be diligent in preserving our environment with every measure possible, ensuring sustainable tourism into the future.

The answers may not be easy, the way out may not be quick, but we need to work together to find solutions to these problems.

We entreat the government to take steps towards sustainable management of our island for the health and well-being of future generations of Bahamians before the impacts are irreversible.

We need a better way to address the development needs of our island rather than compromising the very landscapes and resources that protect and sustain our communities.

To the wider community, we invite discussion on the matter and are willing to collect feedback and information from anyone who would like to have their voice heard on these and other issues relating to Abaco’s environment.

Please join us in letting your concerns be known by also writing a letter to the editor or contact us via the methods listed below.

All information will be compiled and shared with the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Works (and other ministries relevant to issues raised), and Abaco’s local government councils.

On behalf of the board and staff of Friends of the Environment:

Sincerely,



— Cha Boyce

Executive director

cha@friendsoftheenvironment.org

— Olivia Patterson-Maura

Deputy director

olivia@friendsoftheenvironment.org