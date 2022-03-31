Obituaries

FRITZGERALD RUSSELL

Memorial Service for MR. FRITZGERALD RUSSELL, age 69 years of Hunters, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hunter, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Fr. David N. Cooper and Fr. Oswald L. Ferguson, assisted by Deacon Donald Duncombe.

He is predeceased by his Mother: Lula Mae Russell, Father: James McIntosh, Son: Shawn Gerald Russell, Brother: Stevenson Grant and Sister: Bernadette Johnson.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his  Daughters: Dr. Shandaneka Roberts & Laura Buchanon; Son-in-law: George Roberts; Grandchildren: Shawn Jarrett, Shadaisha Roberts, George Roberts III, George Donald Roberts, Elijah Roberts & G’nya Roberts; Sisters: Marian & Cyprianna Russell, Rosalie Robinson; Brother: James Russell; Aunt: Joyce Russell; Brothers in law: Emmanuel George Robinson & Cassius Oliver; Nephews: Cyril & Chameron Minnis; Grand Nieces: Dawn, Donae & Donya Gibson; Grand Nephews: Joshua, Jeffrey & Justin Feaster, Dontez Gibson, Glinton Louis, Noah, Jalen, Jordan, and Nathaniel Lyons; Godchildren: Edward Russell, John Grant & Lasheena Grant Russell; First Cousins: Frederick, Joseph, Bernard, Harold, Senator Kirkland Russell, Luther & Vincent McIntosh, Beatrice & Shirley Russell, Stephanie Ellis, Ruthmae Adams, Muriel Davis, Glenda McIntosh, Joseph Cooper,; Other relatives and friends including: Mr. & Mrs. Calvin Russell, Roland Bevans, Keisha Brown, Fred Cooper, Gilbert Russell, Teresa Strachan, David ‘Red Light’ Williams, Shuffell Hepburn, Allan Grant, Mavelyn Mae Munnings, Cadwell Gibson, Naomi Burrows, Roshelle Sawyer, Henry Bain, Walker Johnson, Leonardo Hall, Percel Rolle, Joyce Russell Hampton, Charles Williams & family, Vernell Edden & family, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Presbyterian Kirk Church Family, Red Cross Family, The Blue Bar Crew, Wilfred Solomon & Magnetics Children of the late & their families: Kingsley Grant, Artist Brown, Fletcher Lewis Sr., Augusta Lewis, Gerald Russell, Hubert Russell, Ivan Russell, Milton Lewis, Renwick Russell, Edna Smith, Iva Rolle, Norman Russell, Eddison Russell, Hortence Russell, Muriel Russell, Margareta Grant, Willis and Paul Jones, and the entire Lewis, McIntosh & Russell Families.

