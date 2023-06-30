From chore to ROMANGOES

What was a “punishment of sorts” as a way to tire out a then-five-year-old boy has since morphed into a lucrative seasonal business for siblings Sierra Blair, 19, and her younger brother Roman, seven, who are into their third season bottling ROMANGOES, her family’s small mango juice business. The name ROMANGOES is a blend of Sierra’s little brother’s name Roman, and the remarkably sweet fruit that is produced on the tree in the family’s backyard.

“It’s Bahamian summer in a bottle,” said Sierra of their 100 percent mango juice product with no added ingredients or preservatives. The ROMANGOES product must be refrigerated or frozen to preserve it.

And it all started with a bumper crop the family had from a tree in its backyard in 2021.

“Headed into the summer, to tire my brother out, my mom had him collect the mangoes from our backyard,” said Sierra.

Her mom came up with the idea to further help exhaust her then-preschool-aged brother which entailed him selling the fruit in front of their house, with Sierra watching over him.

“We made signs and everything,” she recalled.

But with the tree bearing profusely, they found the fruits spoiling faster than they could sell them.

The siblings’ mother came up with the idea of juicing and bottling the mangoes.

The mangoes are washed, peeled, cut, blended, strained, bottled and labeled.

“This was in the pandemic, and we were watching people stand on lines for food vouchers and groceries. We thought it would be a sin to waste good fruit and the extra money came in handy,” said Sierra.

Their 100 percent pure mango juice can be drunk as is, and used to make smoothies, jams, or jellies.

The cute, precocious Roman proved to be really good at bringing in sales, upselling and moving a lot of bottles at one time.

“People love to support children,” said Sierra.

Roman sold the product.

Sierra and her mom did everything else.

“This was all spur-of-the-moment stuff,” she said.

Sierra said she had not planned on co-launching a business. She had just graduated high school a few days prior and was looking forward to relaxing. The business tied in perfectly into her career goals and she ran with it.

Sierra is completing her associate’s degree in culinary arts at THe CALM (College of Tourism, Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Leisure Management) at University of The Bahamas and said the business is putting the knife skills she gained there to good use.

“Also, I’m drawing on lessons from my cost control class to assist with pricing,” she said.

“The juice is sold for $3. They offer one size, 12 ounces.”

Sierra said the business helps her to appreciate her tertiary education on a deeper level.

In their third year, Sierra and her mom have added to Roman’s duties. He now also helps label bottles. And Sierra and her mom help Roman collect the mangoes, which Sierra said is hard work.

“Allowing him to be hands-on from the start, and then gradually adding to his tasks, has given him a sense of responsibility,” said his sister. “He takes pride in his work and he’s always been ‘king’ of customer service.”

The siblings’ mother was an early investor. She provided the capital they needed to purchase bottles and labels. Their mom’s friend Olivia Dorsett designed their logo.

Sierra has also made application for a ROMANGOES business license and has the trade name.

“Our house was inspected. I got my health certificate. I have to get an NIB business number, but that has yet to come through even though I’ve sent all my documents to an NIB employee who visited our church for this very purpose. Hopefully, that will come through before this season ends.”

ROMANGOES runs May to August (mango season).

With the hot commodity that ROMANGOES has become, the family in its third season is not selling the fruit. Due to demand, they need every fruit they can get.

“This third season is different because we came into it with orders. Clients were calling us to find out if we had juice yet. This meant, for the first month in our season, we were just busy keeping up with their demand. Until a couple weeks ago, we didn’t have the supply to sell to any new customers.

“Making the juice is a lot of work for just one person and I’m in the midst of my internship at [a resort hotel], rotating through their kitchens. I work an eight-hour shift (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), come home, bathe and nap, then work another four to five [hours] in our kitchen with my mom making juice every other evening.”

Sierra said her knife handling is the most efficient, so she mostly peels and cuts the fruit. Her mom tends to strain, blend and bottle. They all label. Washing the fruit, she said, is the easy part.

To protect the quality and integrity of the ROMANGOES brand, they are particular about the mangoes used in their product. They now incorporate some mangoes that fall into their yard from a neighbor’s tree, but for consistency in taste, they ensure that they primarily use more of their fruit which is sweeter than the ones from their neighbor’s tree.

As for the lessons learned three seasons in, Sierra said the first year, they gave away a lot of their fruit and did not use fruit from their neighbor’s tree which overhangs into their yard and has a different taste. Halfway through the season, that first year, they decided to make juice. She said they were able to produce about 100 bottles.

Season two, she said, their tree did not produce as bountiful a crop, but they were able to produce more juice because they gave away less fruit. And they began bottling from day one and started using their neighbor’s fruit which dropped into their yard.

ROMANGOES has also been a learning experience for Sierra.

“My mom spent four years self-employed. She ran a business “on the side” since 2009. I grew up watching her hustle hard and seeing it pay off. I had no illusions about business. I know it requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice of your personal time. When my friends are out having fun, I have to opt out at times because I have five-gallon buckets of mangoes that are not going to juice themselves. My mom lends a hand, but that hand doesn’t come unless she sees me working first. She says this is our [Sierra and Roman’s] business and she’s just helping out.”

Looking ahead to next season, Sierra said, ideally, they would have a machine that can reduce the workload, and is open to advice/assistance in that department.

The siblings are also authors of a children’s book series “Roman and the Pink Flamingos”. She said unlike the books, ROMANGOES requires sweat equity.

“I love the book business because it provides passive income. I’m circling back to it, once the mango season wraps up,” she said. “With ROMANGOES, you have to put in hard work collecting and sorting mangoes, then standing for hours while you make the juice. You have hundreds of people, maybe thousands of persons across The Bahamas selling mangoes. I’m building a brand and that feeling is indescribable.”

People interested in purchasing ROMANGOES in bulk can reach out to Sierra on Instagram @ sierrakblair or Facebook @ Sierra Blair.