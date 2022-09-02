Frozen, chocolatey & indulgent

“Chocolate Coma” – those two words practically say it all, when it comes to the offerings at Chocotini, the newest activation to join the Graycliff family – where they’re offering over-the-top chocolate frozen indulgences, utilizing of course Chocolate Factory chocolate.

It’s practically nowhere more evident than the Chocolate Coma, which will satisfy the craving of the chocolate addict. It’s a frozen chocolate drink with chocolate chips, chocolate brownie, chocolate syrup, pirouline cookie, whipped cream, and a whimsical cotton candy garnish – you get the picture.

Sealing the chocolate deal is a concoction called the Dark Knight, again a frozen chocolate drink, but this time tricked out with espresso, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, pirouline cookie, whipped cream, and that fun cotton candy garnish…now you’re getting the full understanding about what this new spot is all about.

Chocotini which has two locations with another three pending, is the delicious end result of a conversation between Paolo Garzaroli and an Atlantis executive in May 2021 which resulted in the opening of the first location five-and-a-half weeks later, poolside for the resorts’ guests.

“I was out to dinner with one of the executives there and she said to us, ‘hey we have a spot. Can you make this happen in four weeks?’”

Garzaroli and his wife Sharon proceeded to come up with the concept, design and build out the space, hire the staff, wrote the recipes and built the menu which features nine standard drinks. Patrons are free to customize to their heart’s desire with an array of toppings from which to choose.

Any premium drink can be “adultified” with the libation of choice – vodka, tequila, Kahlua, Baileys and more.

You can mix and match and do whatever you want.

“The sky’s the limit,” says Garzaroli.

Kiddie Indulgence with whipped cream drizzled with caramel.

“We’ve got everything from cakes to cookies to all kinds of stuff you can pile on; the drinks can get very involved, very elaborate.”

For the kids, or the “kids at heart” the Hot Chocolat menu which offers the hot version of these goodies features the Kiddie Indulgence – caramel and or chocolate drizzle with whipped cream, or the On Vacation Indulgence which is finished with a cotton candy garnish is perfect. The Frozen Chocolata menu showcases the frozen chocolate version of the hot treats.

The premium drinks menu features “The Chocolate Coma” and the “Dark Knight” but pulls in white chocolate lovers with “The Mermaid” – frozen white chocolate drink, chocolate shells, mini marshmallows, sprinkles, pirouline cookie, whipped cream, and what seems to be Chocotini’s signature cotton candy garnish. There’s also the “Sandy Beach” – frozen white chocolate drink, chocolate shells, crushed graham crackers, gummie fish, sprinkles, whipped cream and cotton candy garnish. And the “Yummy Gummy” – frozen chocolate drink, gummie fish, sprinkles, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, whipped cream and the ubiquitous cotton candy garnish.

“We’re using our [Chocolate Factory] chocolate in the actual drink itself so you get a really intense chocolate flavor. So, it’s sort of an addition/spinoff from the Chocolate Factory,” said Garzaroli.

Chocotini proved to be a hit at the Atlantis. Garzaroli decided to open a second location to give people more access to the frozen chocolate treats.

He opted to open a second Chocotini storefront at Graycliff’s West Hill Street properties and already has another three locations pending in the pipeline, around the island, including taking the concept to the United States.

“We wanted to create a local franchise – we’re perfecting it, doing all that here and then we’re going to take our franchise to the United States and have them in malls and airports. We want to perfect the system, write the franchising agreement and then take it from there. So, it’s not a one-off thing. It’s a whole concept that we’re building. We’re going to be adding some other things to it, and perfecting what works with it, that’s why we’re doing the test market in The Bahamas first.”

Chocotini at West Hill Street has been open for three weeks. The store hours are 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with plans to extend the opening hours.