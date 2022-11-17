FTX liquidator files in US court

Brian Simms, KC, one of the joint provisional liquidators appointed to oversee the winding up of FTX, said he did not authorize anyone affiliated with FTX to file for bankruptcy in the United States (US) and rejects the petition.

Simms also said the findings of the liquidators indicate that “serious fraud and mismanagement” might have occurred at the crypto exchange firm.

The revelation was contained in a 33-page chapter 15 bankruptcy filing in New York.

Chapter 15 bankruptcy allows US and foreign bankruptcy courts to collaborate when assets are spread over multiple countries.

“Generally, a Chapter 15 case is ancillary to a primary proceeding brought in another country, typically the debtor’s home country,” according to the US government.

The joint provisional liquidators are seeking recognition of The Bahamas liquidation as a foreign proceeding under the US bankruptcy code “because FTX Digital maintains its center of main interests in The Bahamas”.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze FTX’s assets last week and applied to the Supreme Court to appoint Simms as a court supervised provisional liquidator.

The commission announced late Monday night that the court also approved Kevin Cambridge and Peter Greaves of PricewaterhouseCoopers as joint provisional liquidators.

On Friday, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) announced that the company and 134 affiliates filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US district of Delaware and that he had resigned as CEO.

FTX Digital Markets Ltd. is a company incorporated in The Bahamas and operates as a digital assets business under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, (DARE ACT).

Simms said the entire brand of FTX was ultimately operated from The Bahamas.

“Despite the seemingly complex structure of the FTX brand companies, the entire FTX brand was ultimately operated from a single location: The Bahamas. All core management personnel likewise were located in The Bahamas,” he said.

Simms gave an outline of FTX’s global structure to make his case.

“SBF was the founder and controlling owner of the FTX network of companies that established the FTX Brand (the “FTX Brand”), and which were managed and operated by FTX Digital in The Bahamas,” he said.

“The FTX Brand includes Alameda Research Ltd. (”Alameda”), a quantitative digital-asset trading firm also founded by SBF.

“Alameda is a wholly owned subsidiary of holding company Alameda Research LLC which, upon information and belief, is wholly owned by SBF.

“In addition, SBF is the 100 percent owner of Paper Bird Inc., which is the 75 percent owner of FTX Trading. Both Paper Bird Inc. and FTX Trading are holding companies.

“FTX Trading is the sole 100 percent owner of FTX Digital, FTX Hong Kong, FTX Japan Holding K.K., FTX (Gibraltar) Ltd., FTX Canada Inc., FTX Europe AG, FTX Digital Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., and many other entities.

“SBF is the majority owner of West Realm Shires, Inc. d/b/a FTX US. For regulatory purposes, FTX US provided, within the United States, subset of services offered by FTX Digital.”

In the filing, dated November 15, Simms also said, “Notably, FTX Digital is not part of the Delaware petition.

“As of the date of the Delaware petition, no person other than me, as provisional liquidator, was authorized to take any act, including, but not limited to, filing the Delaware petition, in connection with FTX Digital and FTX Digital’s subsidiaries to the extent the authority of FTX Digital’s directors and management was requisite.

“I did not authorize or approve — in writing or otherwise — any of FTX Digital’s officers, management or employees to file, or cause to be filed, the Delaware petition.

“Based upon my years of experience practicing law in The Bahamas and information that has been provided to me by, inter alia, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, and pending further analysis, I reject the validity of any purported attempt to place FTX affiliates in bankruptcy insofar as such filing required FTX Digital’s officers, directors, or management to approve and authorize such action.”

Simms reiterated, “Once again, as the sole provisional liquidator at the time, I did not authorize the chapter 11 filings and reject the validity of such filings to the extent that such filings required the authorization and consent of FTX Digital officers and management.

“Additionally, none of the joint provisional liquidators have authorized the chapter 11 filings since the appointment of the joint provisional liquidators.

“As a result of the events and admissions summarized above, it is believed the vast majority of international (non-US) account holders with accounts on the FTX cryptocurrency exchange showing credits of cryptocurrency are creditors of FTX Digital.

“In addition, there are other creditors including investors of FTX Digital. FTX Digital is presently cash flow insolvent and is likely to be balance sheet insolvent.

“Presently, FTX Digital has an interest in funds in the amount of $15,000, deposited with Holland & Knight LLP (H&K) and held by H&K in a non-interest bearing client trust account located in New York.”

Simms also noted that the joint provisional liquidators’ findings, to date, indicate that “serious fraud and mismanagement may have been committed with respect to FTX Digital and the FTX affiliates”.

He said the petition by the joint provisional liquidators for recognition under chapter 15 bankruptcy is necessary for discovery of FTX assets that will provide valuable insight into the company and what led to its failure. This is imperative for the team to effectively administer FTX Digital’s estate and maximize the value available for all stakeholders.

“At the most basic level, the joint provisional liquidators are presently unable to ascertain FTX Digital’s financial position, its assets and liabilities more generally, and does not have the totality of the information necessary to protect FTX Digital’s assets,” Simms said.

“Most importantly, digital assets can be readily exchanged for digital currencies and to others on the underlying blockchains throughout the United States and elsewhere, and these digital assets can be converted to fiat currency and deposited into bank accounts or other fiat-based financial accounts.

“Additionally, funds deposited into bank accounts could be dissipated through wire transfers. Thus, the requested discovery in the petition is essential because the joint provisional liquidators cannot accurately trace assets and recreate the flow of FTX Digital assets without the ability to issue subpoenas.

“This may include the need to access information concerning digital asset accounts maintained by exchanges and/or fund transfers maintained by correspondent or intermediary banks.

“Also, as noted above, FTX cryptocurrencies were used by Alameda, thus, the joint provisional liquidators will need to conduct discovery to determine whether FTX Digital holds claims against its affiliates based on inter-company transfers and to assess insider transactions.

“United States records of FTX Digital and the FTX brand are likely to be of critical importance to the Bahamian liquidation for multiple reasons. For example, these documents could provide a clear picture of the reasons for the insolvency of FTX Digital, and allow the joint provisional liquidators to make an informed judgment as to the potential third-party claims available to FTX Digital, and to determine if FTX Digital holds additional, undisclosed assets.

“The books and records will provide valuable insight into the financial machinations that led to the alleged dissipation of FTX Digital assets, at the expense of creditors. The discovery of these agreements and other financial documents will likely provide further insight into the financial engineering, which appears to have contributed to the insolvency of FTX Digital.”

Bankman-Fried, 30, who had a net worth of $16 billion until recently, said earlier this year, The Bahamas’ regulatory regime made it an attractive destination for his business.

But the company hit troubled waters this month when a report leaked to a media outlet showing that Alameda Research, a hedge fund ran by Bankman-Fried, and FTX had close financial ties, even though they are supposed to be separate businesses.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who heads the world’s largest crypto exchange, tweeted that he was pulling out of FTX due to recent revelations that came to light.

Simms noted that the impact of that announcement was swift and more than $5 billion of withdrawal requests were made to FTX.

FTX was unable to process the requests because it did not have the money.