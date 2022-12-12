FTX liquidators being ‘frustrated’

FTX Bahamas’ liquidators on Friday filed an emergency motion asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge for access to certain electronic records related to FTX Digital’s property and financial affairs.

“Although FTX Digital owns its electronic records, access to this property is in the control of the US debtors, and therefore arguably protected by the automatic stay,” the liquidators noted in the court filing.

“Because the joint provisional liquidators need access to both the FTX Digital records and other recorded information relating to FTX Digital’s property and financial affairs in

order to protect the interests of the FTX Digital estate, the joint provisional liquidators, as the foreign representatives of the Bahamian provisional liquidation, urgently seek an order from this court lifting the stay in the Chapter 11 cases and requiring the US debtors to provide access to this recorded information.”

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after experiencing a liquidity crisis.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has frozen the company’s assets and the provisional liquidators have been appointed by the Bahamian Supreme Court.

Acknowledging this, the liquidators said on Friday that a fundamental part of their court-mandated duties “urgently require access to certain electronic records related to FTX Digital’s property and financial affairs, so that they can identify the company’s assets, investigate potential claims and maintain value available to FTX Digital’s creditors”.

“Access to this information, however, was abruptly cut off on or about November 12, 2022, and the US debtors have the ability to restore it,” they noted.

“Despite some encouraging statements from US debtors’ counsel, no progress has been made in restoring that access, frustrating the ability of the joint provisional liquidators to perform their duties mandated under Bahamian law.”

The liquidators said they have engaged with the US debtors in an attempt to find a mutually agreeable solution but have had no luck so far.

They said they have not had access to the systems and no other information has been shared.

“Without access, there is great risk that FTX Digital will suffer severe financial harm, as the joint provisional liquidators will be unable to promptly identify, locate and protect assets at risk of dissipation,” the liquidators said.

“Moreover, information that is potentially critical to the joint provisional liquidators’ investigation may be automatically purged if access is not secured.”

While noting that they remain “hopeful” that an agreed solution can be negotiated with the US debtors, the liquidators said they are compelled to seek the relief sought in the motion.

FTX’s collapse last month sent shock waves across the cryptocurrency industry.

Officials have said in court documents that there is evidence of fraud and mismanagement at FTX.

FTX has over 100 companies in over 20 countries.

It lost between $10 billion and $50 billion, court documents show.

The US House Financial Services Committee will begin a hearing on FTX’s collapse tomorrow.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Friday expressed his willingness to testify before the committee.

“I will try to be helpful during the hearing, and to shed what light I can on FTX US’s solvency and American customers; pathways that could return value to users internationally; what I think led to the crash; [and] my own failings,” he tweeted.