FTX, SALT bringing Crypto Bahamas event to Baha Mar

Bahamas-based FTX and global thought leadership forum SALT have partnered in a multi-year deal that will make FTX the global presenting company of the forum, opening the door for the partners to present an invitation-only event this Spring at Baha Mar called Crypto Bahamas. The event will debut on April 26 to 29.

“The invitation-only event will feature collaboration and networking among leading investors and builders in the digital assets industry,” noted a statement on the matter.

Founder and Chairman of SALT Anthony Scaramucci said in the statement that he and his team are “thrilled” to launch Crypto Bahamas.

“Sam and the FTX team are building the most important company in crypto and the financial industry more broadly,” said Scaramucci. “We are excited to be part of their journey.”

FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried lauded SALT as a leader in events focused on technology, finance and entrepreneurship.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with SALT, both as a presenting partner for events around the world and developing a premier event with Crypto Bahamas, which will allow us to continue bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset investing,” said Bankman-Fried.

The FTX name will now headline SALT events in North America, Asia and the Middle East, as well as a new digital series launching this year called the SALT Crypto Show.

According to the statement, SALT’s events “bring together the world’s foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking”.

FTX moved its headquarters to The Bahamas in September and has plans to build a $50 million to $60 million campus in Western New Providence that is able to house 1,000 employees.

The company has already dove deep into the Bahamian community, sponsoring back-to-school events, purchasing all-Bahamian artwork for its offices and recently donating $1.1 million to the newly formed Agricultural Development Committee.