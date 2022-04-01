FTX throws support behind CARIFTA

The Bahamas CARIFTA swimming and track and field teams will be getting a huge financial boost before the teams travel in two weeks, thanks to corporate citizen FTX Digital Markets. The presentation was made yesterday at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium during a press conference.

The donation is $120,000, which breaks down to $100,000 to the overall efforts in ensuring the team gets to their destinations, and an additional $10,000 each to the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) and the Bahamas Aquatics Federation to go toward the athletes.

Vice President of Communications in Corporate Social Responsibility at FTX Valdez Russell said that this is the first gift that the company is going to be making as it relates to sports in The Bahamas.

“We are pleased to make a contribution to support the government of The Bahamas and their efforts as we get our athletes to the CARIFTA Games,” Russell said. “At FTX, our commitment is to support Bahamians and the incredible things that they do in meaningful ways. While we are not a bank, we are committed to doing our part to make an impressive difference in our communities. We will continue to do this and continue to partner with organizations that are influencing change to better the quality of life for Bahamians.”

The 2022 CARIFTA Swimming Championship is set for April 16-19 at the Barbados Aquatic Center in Wildey, Barbados. The Bahamas will be going for a fourth straight CARIFTA title. The 2022 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships is set for April 16-18 at the national stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Both championships have returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said he is grateful to FTX for supporting the teams financially.

“I am pleased to know that companies such as FTX have taken up the baton and partnered with The Bahamas to ensure that these teams make the trips possible. It is the support from you which give our athletes the extra boost they need and knowing that Corporate Bahamas and the country is cheering them on. The CARIFTA Championships is the foundation, and I am grateful to FTX for helping us and in building athletes,” Bowleg said.

“Partnerships are very important. If you do not invest in our youth then you are wasting our time. The future of the country is in the youth. We must encourage and empower.”

President of the BAAA Drumeco Archer was happy for the generous donation by FTX and promised that they will see a return on their investment.

“My heart is warm and my soul is dancing with glee to see that through your contribution today that we have invested in the future prospect of Team Bahamas. As we pack our bags with our tennis shoes and spikes, with the aquamarine, black and gold uniforms, with The Bahamas written in front of our shirts, we intend to bring bountiful yield and the glorious return on your investment. We are off to Jamaica with the security of knowing that not only does the country believe in us but that you, too, believe in us.

“We are so thankful for the unvarnished and open support to country development by FTX … companies like FTX whose business rest on the very foundation of speculation of the future and global investment in a new and revolutionary form of cryptocurrency. They understand that there is no better investment than the development of young people in everything that they do, especially in The Bahamas.”

The BAAA will host its CARIFTA trials starting today at 5 p.m. and continuing tomorrow at noon. Spectators are allowed. After the trials, they will select the team that will make the trip to Jamaica later this month. Bahamas Aquatics has selected a 36-member team for Barbados and the team has already begun practicing for its title defense.

Bowleg said the door is still open for corporate sponsors to come on board to support the CARIFTA teams. He said if they cannot help fund this trip, there are more events coming up for the youth.