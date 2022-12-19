FTX US and JPLs ‘working in good faith’ over data access 

FTX US, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) and the Bahamian-appointed joint provisional liquidators (JPLs), who are overseeing the winding up of FTX Digital Markets in The Bahamas, are “working in good faith” to reach a resolution over access to FTX’s data.

On December 9, the liquidators filed an emergency motion asking US bankruptcy judge John T. Dorsey for access to certain electronic records related to FTX Digital Market’s property and financial affairs.

The two sides, FTX US and The Bahamas, have sparred over access to the information.

FTX Trading and over 100 other affiliate companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US on November 11 after experiencing a liquidity crisis.

FTX Digital Markets (FDM), the Bahamian-based branch of FTX, and the company Bahamian liquidators say is the nerve center of the entire FTX operation, was placed into liquidation in The Bahamas on November 10. The SCB froze the company’s assets.

During a court hearing before Judge Dorsey last Wednesday, James Bromley, who is counsel for the debtors, said FTX US does not trust the Bahamian government nor the JPLs.

“This is dangerous information,” Bromley said.

“We do not trust the Bahamian government and because of the evidence we have … we don’t trust that the JPLs will be able to hold this information and not provide it to the Bahamian government.”

Bromley said the SCB has already collaborated with the JPLs to obtain access to digital assets and to mint tokens.

He said the liquidators were “involved in that”.

In November, SCB transferred some of FTX’s assets to a digital wallet it controls for “safekeeping”. The decision is a major point of contention for FTX US.

During a hearing before Dorsey last Friday, Bromley said both sides are now working toward a solution.

“We had a meeting yesterday (Thursday) in New York, which included representatives from the debtors, JPLs and the SCB, both principals and council, and while we haven’t come to any conclusions, we did have a productive exchange of views,” he said.

“We have a proposal from the joint provisional liquidators. The debtors will be responding to the proposal.

“At the moment, we don’t have a solution but we are certainly working in good faith to see if we can get to a solution.

“For the moment, I think it makes sense to continue to hold the date of January 6.

“It is certainly our hope that we might be able to have a solution prior to that. Notwithstanding the holidays, we are working to try and come to that conclusion.”

On January 6, a hearing will be held if the sides cannot reach an agreement.

Jason Zakia, who appeared on behalf of the JPLs, said his clients are hopeful “that we will be able to work this out”.

“First, we believe that the proposal we made with respect to the information addresses all of the issues that were raised by Mr. Bromley earlier this week,” he said.

“So, we are hoping that the debtors consider that in good faith and that we are able to come to an agreement because this is critically important to our client.

“This is a threshold issue for them. They need access to their debtors’ books and records in order to do their job as court-appointed fiduciaries.

“And so, from our perspective, it would be very important that this issue, with regard to the information, gets considered on its own merits and isn’t tied together with other parts of the case. There are lots of issues in the case that will have to be dealt with and that will all come in time but we believe that our request for information, which we believe is quite unremarkable, should be considered on its own and not tied together with other issues.”

He noted, “Our clients are the trustees for a Bahamian entity and the Bahamian legal system is an independent legal system that should be respected.”

FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas last week. The US is seeking his extradition.

In an indictment unsealed last Tuesday, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York allege that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to commit wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. He is facing 115 years in prison.