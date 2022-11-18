FTX US slams govt

FTX Trading Ltd. said it has credible evidence that the government of The Bahamas directed unauthorized access to its systems in order to obtain digital assets after FTX had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.

FTX Trading also blasted the Bahamian joint provisional liquidators, who were appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the winding up of FTX Digital in The Bahamas, for filing a Chapter 15 bankruptcy petition in New York.

It said Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, appears to be supporting the joint provisional liquidators.

“The debtors thus have credible evidence that the Bahamian government is responsible for directing unauthorized

access to the debtors’ systems for the purpose of obtaining digital assets of the debtors – that took place after the commencement of these cases,” FTX Trading said in a filing in a Delaware court yesterday.

“The appointment of the JPLs and recognition of the Chapter 15 case are thus in serious question. It appears that the automatic stay has been flaunted, by a government actor no less. This is no time to be arguing over venue.

“The debtors’ Chapter 11 cases were first filed and pending for almost five days when the Chapter 15 case was commenced in the SDNY. This court should transfer the Chapter 15 case here, and issue a stay as necessary to ensure there are no proceedings before the SDNY until the transfer question is definitively resolved.”

FTX added, “It is distressing that the joint provisional liquidators appointed by the Supreme Court, commercial division, Commonwealth of the Bahamas for FTX [Digital Markets] chose to file the Chapter 15 case in the [Southern District of New York] SDNY rather than the District of Delaware, where these Chapter 11 cases are pending.

“The JPLs and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas were well aware of the pendency and location of the Chapter 11 cases when they filed the Chapter 15 case.”

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze FTX’s assets last week and applied to the Supreme Court to appoint Brian Simms, KC, as a court supervised provisional liquidator.

The commission announced late Monday night that the court also approved Kevin Cambridge and Peter Greaves of PricewaterhouseCoopers as joint provisional liquidators.

FTX Trading and 134 affiliates filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last Friday.

FTX Digital Markets Ltd. is a company incorporated in The Bahamas and operates as a digital assets business under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, (DARE ACT).

Simms said the entire brand of FTX was ultimately operated from The Bahamas.

In response to concerns that unidentified actors, including actors potentially operating out of The Bahamas, were attempting to access the digital assets of FTX, US lawyers for the company sent a letter to Simms and the SCB on November 13.

“In addition, on November 15, 2022, the JPLs’ US counsel reached out to the debtors’ proposed counsel,” FTX said.

“In response, a Zoom call was held during which potential avenues of cooperation were discussed and the JPLs’ counsel was briefed on the debtors’ ongoing work and plans to move these Chapter 11 cases forward. No mention was made of the JPLs’ intention to file the Chapter 15 case. Accordingly, there was no opportunity to discuss venue.”

The filing said there is no doubt that there will need to be close coordination between the Chapter 11 cases and The Bahamas proceeding relating to FTX Digital.

“Having two bankruptcy courts consider related issues simply makes no sense,” FTX said.

“It would result in potentially inconsistent opinions, duplication of efforts, and unnecessary expense.

“The filing of the Chapter 15 case without advance notice and in the SDNY is a blatant attempt to avoid the supervision of this court and to keep FTX DM isolated from the administration of the rest of the debtors, which constitute the vast majority of the remainder of the FTX group.

“Under normal circumstances, that would be inappropriate and grounds for transfer to this court. But these are not normal circumstances.”

FTX said Bankman-Fried appears to be supporting the joint provisional liquidators in The Bahamas “to expand the scope of the FTX Digital Markets proceeding in The Bahamas, to undermine these Chapter 11 cases, and to move assets from the debtors to accounts in The Bahamas under the control of the Bahamian government”.

The filing pointed to verified Twitter messages between Bankman-Fried and a reporter.

In the exchanges, Bankman-Fried said his goal is that “we win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware”.

“In addition, in connection with investigating a hack on Sunday, November 13, Mr. Bankman-Fried and Mr. Wang stated in recorded and verified texts that ‘Bahamas regulators’ instructed that certain post-petition transfers of debtor assets be made by Mr. Wang and Mr. Bankman-Fried (who the debtors understand were both effectively in the custody of Bahamas authorities) and that such assets were ‘custodied on FireBlocks under control of Bahamian gov’t’,” the court document said.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has said it did not direct or authorize or suggest to FTX “the prioritization of withdrawals for Bahamian clients”.

The joint provisional liquidators are seeking recognition of The Bahamas liquidation as a foreign proceeding under the US bankruptcy code “because FTX Digital maintains its center of main interests in The Bahamas”.

FTX Trading said yesterday that it wants an order from Delaware “transferring the Chapter 15 case to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware so that such proceeding may be jointly administered with the Chapter 11 cases in this court”.

“The debtors further respectfully request that, if necessary, the court stay the Chapter 15 case pending the resolution of this motion by entering an order …”

FTX said the Chapter 15 case should be transferred in the “interest of justice”.

“As described above, there are serious questions as to whether the SDNY was chosen as a venue specifically to keep FTX DM away from the debtors’ Chapter 11 cases and this court,” FTX said.

“Moreover, the fact that there are 102 affiliated debtors before this court counsels that the interests of justice are advanced by any related issues concerning FTX DM and its creditors be addressed in connection with these cases.”

In a separate filing, John Ray III, who was appointed CEO of FTX, said he has never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here”.

Ray has 40 years of legal and restructuring experience and oversaw the bankruptcy of Enron.

“In The Bahamas, I understand that corporate funds of the FTX group were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisors. I understand that there does not appear to be documentation for certain of these transactions as loans, and that certain real estate was recorded in the personal name of these employees and advisors on the records of The Bahamas,” he said.