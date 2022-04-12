Fuel costs drive up fish prices ahead of Easter

Fish vendors on Potter’s Cay Dock and Montagu Ramp said yesterday the price of locally caught fish is “skyrocketing” ahead of the Easter holiday season because of the high cost of fuel.

Under a cacophony of seagull cries, motor engines and knives slamming down onto cutting boards, vendors were busy cleaning, preparing, and packaging an assortment of fish.

O’Neil Armbrister, like other vendors, is bracing for the large pre-Easter crowds of residents hoping to buy bags of snappers.

He said that bag is going to cost more this year.

“Recently, I’ve seen it skyrocket,” said Armbrister, a Potter’s Cay vendor.

“Due to the high cost of fuel, the price of fish went up.

“In the previous year, a kit of fish normally cost $160, $150 depending on the size. Now, [it’s] $250, $300 in some places.”

A kit, or bag, of fish contains as many as 60 fish.

But even the smaller bags, with as little as three or four fish, cost more.

Armbrister said business has been “so-so”.

“People right now are trying to make their dollars stretch,” he said.

He added, “Some people are buying. Some people have restaurants, so they have to supply their restaurants, so they have no choice but to purchase the fish to maintain business flow.”

With many of the mail boats taking freight yesterday morning, Potter’s Cay was bustling with activity.

At the fish stalls, vendors screamed out, “Fresh fish!” as the seagulls danced above, hoping to score some food.

Armbrister was busy cleaning three large groupers for Rachel Penn. Penn, who watched him work, said she bought all three groupers from a friend in Inagua for $75.

Armbrister laughed and explained that, if she had purchased them in New Providence, they would have cost her $75 to $80 each.

Two stalls away from Armbrister, Ramon, who goes by the nickname Popeye, was cleaning a table filled with snappers.

“The prices have gone up sky high,” he said, noting that he’s seen a kit of fish on sale for nearly $260.

In an almost mechanical way, he gutted and scaled snapper after snapper.

So far, he said, business has been slow but he hopes things pick up in the coming days.

“Everyone is complaining,” said Ramon, who did not give his last name.

“They want more fish for less money. [At] some places, you only getting three fish for $20.”

Nehemiah Maycock, a fisherman, said prices always go up around Easter but acknowledged that fuel costs are driving prices even higher.

“Easter is the real season for fish,” he said on his boat at Potter’s Cay Dock.

“S,o the fish prices automatically go up around Easter. But yes, since the fuel price is now increasing, it doubled up.”

Maycock said he usually spends $10,000 on fuel if he ventures out for two to three weeks to fish for snapper.

Asked what it costs now, he said, “This engine on this boat burns 20 gallons an hour. So, every hour, that’s 20 gallons or more. So, you can imagine what it would cost.

“You calculate the price of fuel and how much fuel the boat burns and you’ll get a better rate than me exaggerating.”

Best deal

Gregory Brown, a fishermen and vendor at Montagu Ramp, said he’s trying to give customers the best deal possible.

“The fuel price is what is [causing] the fish price to be so high,” Brown said.

“Everyone is complaining about how far they have to go just to catch the fish. The main factor is when people come out here, we have to try and give them the best deal as possible.

“One big bag of snapper, like that particular bag, that’s like $260.”

Brown pointed to a large bag of snappers on his table.

He said, “The Spanish Wells boys selling them for $260. So, what are you going to make off that?

“As life goes on, prices go up. We hope for the best for Easter.”

Brown said it costs him $1,400 in fuel, food and other expenses to fish for three days.

In front of his stall, Brown has several large, white coolers filled with fish.

One cooler has his $20 bags of snapper, four in a bag, and another cooler has his $40 bags, with six or more large snappers inside.

He explained that last Easter, his $20 bags had around five or six snappers and his $40 bags cost $30.

Another cooler contained grouper, as big as Penn’s.

Brown said they cost $80.