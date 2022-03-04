Fuel wholesalers predict ‘shared pain’ over rising prices

The global surge in oil prices is a “double whammy” for local distributors, FOCOL Holdings Limited Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson said yesterday, adding that demand will likely decrease because of high prices but companies will still have to spend a lot to maintain supplies.

“The public should understand that higher prices [are] terrible news for people involved in the distribution of petroleum products as it is for the consumers,” Wilson said when called for comment.

“The fact of the matter is it is terrible news because of the levels of inventory you need to carry. If you’re having 100,000 gallons, 200,000 gallons, a million gallons, whatever your regular inventory is if the gas is costing $1 a gallon, that’s $100,000.

“If it’s $5 a gallon, that’s $500,000. So my point is, increasing costs of gasoline on the world markets inevitably means dramatic increases in working capital requirements for the wholesaler or the retailer.

“That added inventory means added cost and it happens at a time when your margins are fixed. It’s further problems because with increasing prices, of course, people have to be conscious and the level of consumption becomes more conscious. People drive less and can’t afford so it’s a double whammy.”

Wilson said this is a case of “shared pain” for distributors, retailers and consumers.

Because fuel is a global commodity, it makes it difficult to find ways to save money while purchasing during times like these, he said.

Concerns about the cost of oil rose after Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

Global oil prices have soared following the attack by Russia, one of the world’s largest producers of oil, with the cost of Brent crude and US oil exceeding $100 for the first time since 2014.

Wilson said FOCOL has already started to feel the impact: “We feel it before the consumer because we have to go and buy it at the higher price, which means we need more working capital to buy it before we resell it. So we feel it immediately.”

He said Bahamians should not worry about price gouging.

Wilson said there is also no reason to worry about a possible oil shortage in The Bahamas.

“It’s not a question of shortage, it’s a question of price,” he said. “There are a lot of oil wells in various places where at $40 a barrel or $50 a barrel, it may not be economic to access those wells. But when you’re talking $100 a barrel, it becomes very economic. So wells that may have been idle at prices over the last several years, you can anticipate some of those will come online.”

Wilson said the situation has the potential to lead to another global recession.

He said it would be difficult to predict how high gas prices in The Bahamas could rise as a result.

As of yesterday, gas prices in New Providence were $5.52 at Rubis, $5.24 at Esso and $5.37 at Shell.

Last month, this time, gas prices were $4.99 at Rubis, $5.09 at Esso and $5.05 at Shell.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell predicted last week that gas prices could go as high as $8 per gallon this spring.

When asked if Rubis expects a significant increase in gas prices soon, Rubis Bahamas Ltd. Managing Director Raymond D. Samuels replied, “We are not able to predict the price of fuel. The price of fuel on the international market is a function of supply and demand. Factors which may contribute to the price of gasoline include cost of crude oil, refining costs, shipping, and other distribution costs. Currently, fuel prices on the international market are quite volatile. The war between Russia and Ukraine is likely to continue to impact the price of fuel for some time.”

He noted that the fuel industry in The Bahamas is regulated by the government, which establishes wholesale and retail margins.

Samuels said wholesale margins have remained the same for over 15 years while operating expenses and capital costs continue to increase.

“We must maintain our assets and comply with local and international industry standards,” he said.

“The increasing fuel prices, therefore, negatively impacts our return on investment, and as such, we are forced to find ways to improve efficiency by employing technology and best practices in our business processes.”