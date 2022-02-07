Full classroom return this week

As COVID numbers continued to decline over the weekend, Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said yesterday that plans are underway to begin the rollout of full face-to-face learning this week.

“The policy decision has been taken that all schools will go 100 percent fully face to face and the rollout will begin this week on a school-by-school basis,” she said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

Hanna-Martin said committees have been formed at each school, and include union members.

“They will ensure that the mandated protocols are in place and they will go fully 100 percent,” she said.

“In exceptional cases, which will include some schools in New Providence, there might be some issues, for example T.A. Thompson.”

Hanna-Martin said T.A. Thompson Junior High School continues to be challenged by major infrastructural issues that were discovered just weeks ago.

She said the necessary works will take 12 weeks to complete.

“We are going to meet tomorrow to find an alternative location for the purpose of rerouting them,” she said.

Hanna-Martin said full in-person learning at Patrick J. Bethel High School on Abaco will also likely be delayed due to a teacher shortage.

“It’s the largest Family Island school and there is an issue with teacher shortages and there is going to be a supplement of seven additional teachers, which will allow that school to begin the phasing in to 100 percent but, right now, it’s fully virtual,” she said.

“It’s very urgent.”

Hanna-Martin said the teachers are going through the public service’s vetting process but, once that is finished, the Patrick J. Bethel High School should be able to transition to a hybrid program and hopefully to face to face shortly after.

She said that there is a housing shortage on Abaco, but they are confident a solution can be found.

“It is a factor, but we have spoken with the local government and we have gotten an idea of some rental accommodations that can be utilized for the teachers, so we don’t see that as an immediate problem.

“The problem is getting the recently approved additional hiring through the public service processes, including vetting.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Bahamian students have fluctuated between virtual and in-person learning, depending on their location and the COVID situation at the time.

From September 2021 to December 2021, all public school students across the country engaged only in virtual learning. They transitioned to a hybrid system last month.

Hanna-Martin has on numerous occasions highlighted the urgency of getting students back in the classroom to address the significant gaps resulting from the virtual learning environment.