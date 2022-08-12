Full overhaul of Public Procurement Act underway

The government will fully rewrite the Public Procurement Act because of “troublesome” aspects of the current legislation, Attorney General Ryan, QC, said yesterday.

“You know that we’ve been amending and working on amendments to the procurement act and the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Finance Management Act,” Pinder said.

“Those are all in train and those are all anticipated to be available for public consultation by the end of this month and be in a position to be tabled in front of Parliament in September when we reconvene to be debated shortly thereafter. The Public Procurement Bill, initially, we looked to amend certain aspects of that that we found troublesome.

“Once we were looking at it in more depth, we figured a full rewrite of that legislation was necessary in order to provide more transparency, but ease of administration and ability to govern effectively on that bill and ability to be able to govern with immediate priority in instances that require it.”

The attorney general said there are material issues with the legislation.

He said there are mechanisms that restrict the government reacting immediately in times of emergency.

“The requirement to go to procurement, especially instances of exigency when the government has to react in real time to situations, really hurts the ability of a government to do that to react to concerns of its citizens,” Pinder said.

“Let’s use healthcare, for example. We know we’re in a pandemic and we know the pandemic has really overloaded our health

infrastructure. We see it today when you’re seeing difficulties with elective surgeries. That is as a result of the pressure that is being put on our health infrastructure.”

Pinder said the government would want to react in real time to address such issues.

He gave the example of purchasing 10 new hospital beds, radiology equipment or carry out immediate infrastructural modifications.

“We’re unable to react in real time to address those health needs of our citizens because in every instance you have to go up through a portal,” Pinder said, while noting there are “a lot of times” when the portal does not function appropriately.

“It has to go out to the public. It has to come back. It has to be evaluated. By then, you’ve lost lives and that is not what governments do. Governments do not govern to lose lives.

“Governments do not govern to put their citizens in a position because of some mechanical framework that frankly just does not work for a small island country.”

Pinder said the government is not trying to avoid transparency or good governance.

He said it is trying to have transparency and good governance in a regime for a small island nation to be able to react to emergencies.

“Those are the troubling aspects of it,” Pinder said.

“I think frankly the former government realized this. They put in a regime that they couldn’t operate. They didn’t bring it into force until months and months and months.

“They brought it into force on the month that they called a snap election because they knew that it was just going to be even more chaos for them.”

In opposition, the Progressive Liberal Party voted to pass the Public Procurement Bill in March 2021.

That act came into force on September 1, 2021 after the Minnis administration faced strong criticisms from the then-opposition and others over perceived foot dragging in implementing the new law, which provides for the establishment of a public procurement board, a digital procurement platform and an electronic vendor registry.

The government said the act establishes a modern legal framework for government procurement to ensure fairness and value for money, promote efficiency, cut back on government waste and discourage corruption in contract awards.

It was also said to be designed to provide for transparency in how government ministries, departments and other agencies enter contracts and expend public money.

The United States Department of State’s 2022 Investment Climate Statement on The Bahamas, which was released last week, pointed out that the Public Procurement Act was enacted last September to overhaul the administration of government contracts and improve transparency and accountability, but most agencies with large procurement budgets do not utilize the existing e-procurement portal or registry.