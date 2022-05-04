Funding & politics

Back in July 2012, Perry Christie, at the time prime minister, told the House of Assembly that the two international groups that monitored the 2012 general election called for the government to create laws that would limit campaign spending.

The groups also recommended that the government prohibit anonymous donations or international donors from giving money to campaigns and create a mechanism to oversee the use of money within campaigns.

Christie claimed he knew of many instances where politicians used money to buy votes.

While in opposition in 2011, he was critical of the failure of the Ingraham administration to deal with the issue of campaign spending.

“It is critical, really, to the integrity of elections,” said Christie, adding that the PLP was looking at laws passed in the region “to ensure that we not only make sound recommendations, but recommendations that have been tested”.

No such law was ever introduced.

Fast forward to 2017 when the Minnis administration in the Speech from the Throne committed to regulating campaign financing.

It promised to “amend the Public Disclosure Act to broaden the scope of application to include campaign finance reform and to make provisions for direct referral to an independent prosecutor”.

Again, no such bill was introduced.

Under the heading “good governance”, the Progressive Liberal Party, led by Philip Davis, in its pre-election document “Our Blueprint for Change”, also makes these commitments.

It has promised campaign finance reform, in addition to a new Public Disclosure Act, code of conduct legislation, a Procurement Act and a Whistleblower Act.

Will the PLP deliver on these reforms?

Almost up to the end of the last term, the former administration claimed it would address money in elections.

In January 2021, Carl Bethel, at the time attorney general, told National Review that though the government was nearing the end of its term, legislation to regulate money in campaigns was still going to be introduced.

Political parties would be required to provide proper accounting of their campaign donations, he said, and the names of donors would be kept private and forwarded to a special commission.

We were surprised that Bethel was still insisting such legislation would be brought. We were not surprised when the term ended with no bill being introduced.

We doubt that one would have been introduced had the then prime minister decided to run out the eight months remaining in the term.

There is no government that would deal with that kind of legislation smack in the middle of a campaign season.

Not a priority

It is early in the term of Philip Davis and the PLP, but we do not see them turning their attention to campaign finance legislation anytime soon — if at all — even if one or two members of the administration might be strong proponents of such legislation.

Former Attorney General Alfred Sears, a constitutional scholar who is the current minister of public works, previously noted that The Bahamas on January 10, 2008 acceded to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which states that each signatory “shall also consider taking appropriate legislative and administrative measures, consistent with the objectives of this Convention and in accordance with the fundamental principles of its domestic law, to enhance transparency in the funding of candidatures for elected public office and, where applicable, the funding of political parties.”

Writing on constitutional reform while in private life, Sears noted: “Financial contributions provide political parties with the means to quickly travel the length and breath of the archipelago and orchestrate large conventions, rallies and distribute expensive posters, handbills, shirts, and purchase ads in the media, etc. [which] can project the appearance of momentum which will influence the voters.

“However, the long-term effect of secret campaign contributions will be voter cynicism arising out of a general impression that the political process is corrupt and/or favors foreign investors and other secret donors.”

Sears recommended that the constitution be amended to provide for the public funding of national elections, with appropriate legislation to establish a system of public campaign financing to better secure the right to vote, reduce corruption of the political process and increase competition by independent candidates and small parties.

In The Bahamas, politicians do not have any incentives or legal obligation to be transparent in the sources of their campaign contributions, and many also have no enthusiasm about following the Public Disclosure Act, which does mandate the annual disclosure of their personal assets and liabilities.

The issue of campaign financing pops up from time to time, particularly during election season.

We previously reported in National Review that in the 1980s, a bill to regulate the use of money in politics was drafted during the Pindling regime.

The comprehensive proposed act “to make provision for the registration for political parties; for the regulation and control of political contributions; for the public funding of elections and for other purposes incidental thereto and connected therewith” never made it to Parliament.

This matter was not a priority item during the three terms of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham either.

When he was prime minister, Ingraham said he did not believe that campaign financing laws were necessary, adding that the government cannot “legislate honesty”.

However, Ingraham said he would have no difficulty whatsoever disclosing the sources of his political financing.

“The campaign financing laws are very ineffective,” he said in 2011.

“What they spend on elections in the US is unbelievable, and they have campaign finance laws. You cannot legislate honesty. The dishonest will be dishonest no matter what you do. That’s why people still murder other people even though the law says ‘thou should not kill’.”

Pindling’s bill from more than 30 years back would have mandated that all political parties have a chief financial officer responsible for proper records, to ensure that contributions are placed in the appropriate depository and financial statements are filed with the registrar of political parties.

The bill would also have mandated that all money contributed to political parties, party branches and candidates in excess of $100 could only be made by a check having the name of the contributor legibly printed, signed by the contributor and drawn on an account in the contributor’s name or by a money order signed by the contributor.

The chief financial officer would also have been responsible for ensuring that contributions consisting of goods or services were valued and recorded.

In addition to covering a number of other key areas, including campaign advertising, the bill also outlined a number of offenses.

For example, any financial officer of a political party, party branch or candidate registered under the act, who contravened any of the provisions would have been guilty and liable to a fine of $1,000.

Again, that was 30 years ago.

Former parliamentarian George Smith previously offered an explanation for why the bill died before it was brought to the House.

“It wasn’t considered a priority,” he told National Review.

“I think we were preoccupied with other things like social legislation, a works program, trying to expand the tourism plant. We were trying to expand agriculture and the fisheries industry, growing the economy with some diversification.”

Likewise, in 2011, when Christie was critical of the Ingraham administration for not moving on the issue, Christie said the reason why he did not address it in his first administration was because other important matters took priority.

Glass houses

In 2003, during the first Christie administration, a US diplomat observed in a US Embassy cable leaked by Wikileaks: “Both of The Bahamas’ two major political parties live in glass houses when it comes to campaign contributions”.

The cable traced the Mohammed Harajchi controversy — a situation in which political contributions backfired in a major way.

The Iranian businessman claimed that he had been approached, either directly or via intermediaries, by “90 percent of the (Christie) Cabinet” for campaign contributions, had helped to refurbish PLP headquarters, and had underwritten several PLP political rallies, among other things.

Harajchi denied that his contributions (allegedly $10 million) were designed to gain reinstatement of his bank’s operating license, which had been revoked in 2001.

At a press conference, the PLP emphasized that it is neither illegal nor improper for political parties in The Bahamas to accept donations from individuals, and highlighted attention on Harajchi’s confirmation that he had received no favor or promise in exchange for his financial donation.

Christie promised to provide a full accounting of Harajchi’s donations.

Of course, he never did.

In a 2006 cable, an American diplomat wrote that it was “widely accepted” that the government’s extradition of convicted drug dealer Samuel “Ninety” Knowles would lead to “withdrawal of an important source of election funding”.

“As one Cabinet minister observed, there are no controls or limits, other than the conscience of the politician,” the diplomat wrote.

“In addition, money can come from any source, including international donors.”

The cable said millions of dollars were obtained from “questionable sources” in the 2002 campaign.

In his last term, Christie again found himself on the defensive after Peter Nygard, a controversial permanent resident, claimed in leaked audio tapes that he was a major financial backer of the PLP, and spoke disparagingly about Christie for failing to move on applications he had before the government related to his Lyford Cay property.

The PLP under Davis was able to move on from such controversies and start afresh with a new mandate from the people last September.

Only nine months into its term in office, it has not been aggressive with its legislative agenda.

In 2020, Davis said the Minnis administration’s failure to bring a campaign finance bill was more evidence that the FNM’s 2017 campaign had been built on “empty promises and political expediency”.

Davis now has an opportunity to show that he and the PLP are different in this regard.