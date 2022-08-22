Gaither wins silver at home

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The men and women’s 200 meters (m) went as well as they could for Team Bahamas on Sunday as a pair of runners matched or set personal best times, and a silver medal was won, as the 4th Anita Doherty North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships continued at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex here in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Born and raised in Grand Bahama, TyNia Gaither delivered!

The fastest woman to ever come out of Grand Bahama matched her personal best time of 22.41 seconds to win the silver medal on Sunday. She said it was an absolute joy to run as fast as she ever has, and to do it front of her home crowd made it even more special. It’s her second medal at a major meet on the senior side in athletics, adding to the bronze medal she won in the women’s 200m at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, in 2019.

American Brittany Brown won the gold medal in 22.35 seconds, and the other American in the race, A’Keyla Mitchell claimed the bronze in 22.53 seconds.

“There was no better feeling. This is home. I was born here. All of my family and friends are out here and I could literally feel them lifting me up and bringing me through the line,” said Gaither. “I think the crowd made all the difference and I’m really grateful. I wanted to put on a great show and I think I did.

“To hear the crowd out here supporting us is a wonderful feeling. It’s good to know that they have your back. It meant a lot to me and I think that it makes a difference in the performances.”

Gaither exploded out of the blocks, showing a clear signal that she was going after a medal and was prepared to run the race of her life. The Bahamian 100 and 200m specialist came off the curve in good position, and came home as fast as she could, powering through for the medal.

Gaither ran a time of 22.82 seconds in the semifinals, qualifying for the final with the third fastest time, and was a spot better in the final for the silver.

“I knew that I had to get out just like I did in the semis but this time, I had to finish to the best of my ability. That’s what I did and I came out with a silver,” said Gaither. “To be top three in this championships really does a lot for my confidence going forward. I just wanted to go out there and be smart with my run. I just wanted to go out there and do what I needed to do, and I felt like I did that.”

The men’s 200m was just as gratifying for The Bahamas, even though no medal was won.

Ian Kerr finished fourth in a new personal best time of 20.53 seconds.

Jamaican Andrew Hudson won the gold medal in a new championships record of 19.87 seconds, and Americans Kyree King and Josephus Lyles finished second and third in times of 20 seconds flat and 20.18 seconds, respectively.

“I was a li’l nervous going in, but I know that I had to keep my composure and just push through. When I came off the curve, I felt like I was in good position. I just continued to pump my arms on the home stretch and finish strong,” said Kerr. “There is nothing like this. To do this in front of the crowd and the people who came to support me is a good feeling. It means the world to me to run the fastest I ever ran on home soil. I’m just getting started,” he added.

Kerr said the goal was to go out there and execute from start from finish and once he did that, he would have been satisfied with the result.

“Coming off the curve, I felt good. The first 100 is real important to me, so I just wanted to go strong on the curve and set myself up to finish strong. I just wanted to go out there and execute. Executions brings performance and I’m glad I was able to perform.”

Kerr was the sixth-fastest qualifier for the final, running 20.89 seconds in the semifinals. He turned it up in the final, and came out with a personal best run.

Kerr said he is looking to go even faster in 2023.