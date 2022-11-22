Game three of senior boys championship set for today

As a result of a torrential downpour of rain, and a soggy field, the third and decisive game of the best-of-three senior boys softball championship in the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) has been pushed back to Tuesday.

The decisive game between the pennant-winning Nassau Christian School (NCS) Crusaders and the second-place St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine is set for 6 p.m. this evening at the Freedom Farm Baseball Fields in Yamacraw.

SAC gave the Crusaders their first loss of the season, winning a thriller, 19-18, in game two of the championship series last Wednesday. Game three was initially scheduled for Friday, but was rescheduled to Monday due to rain. With more rain taking place on Monday, the game has now been pushed to Tuesday.

The Crusaders finished the regular season with an unblemished 8-0 win/loss record and then went on to defeat the St. John’s College Giants in their single elimination playoff game.

In game one of the championship series, it was a cakewalk for the Crusaders as they won comfortably, 26-11. SAC responded in game two. They built an early lead and then held on for the win. SAC was up 17-10 after five innings, but had to fight off the Crusaders in the final two innings.

The Crusaders had a pair of solo home-runs, one inside the park and the next one out of the park, to take an 18-17 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but SAC got a game-winning hit from Cedric Duvalier in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win, setting the stage for game three.

The BAISS crowned its first champions in a team sport in two years as the other three divisions were completed in two game sweeps.

In the junior girls division, SAC swept the Queen’s College (QC) Comets, winning 23-19 in game one and 15-9 in game two. In game two of that series, SAC scored 12 of their 15 runs in the last two innings to pull off the victory. QC could only muster three runs after the third inning.

In the junior boys division, QC swept the Temple Christian Suns two games to none, winning the first game, 11-8, and then completing the sweep with a 15-7 win in game two. The Comets lost their only game of the regular season to SAC, and went into the playoffs as the number two seed. They disposed of the Crusaders in their single elimination playoff game, and easily handled the Suns in the championship series.

In the senior girls division, the Crusaders swept QC two games to none, winning the first game, 14-10, and then completing the sweep with a 4-3 scoreline in game two. After comfortably taking the first game, the Crusaders relied on good pitching and strong defense to get the job done in game two. They finished a perfect 8-0 in the regular season and then disposed of the defending champions Giants in their single elimination playoff game.

The Comets left the potential game-tying and game-winning runs stranded on second and third in the bottom of the fifth in game two.

Game three of the senior boys contest is expected to be a thriller.