Gang problem not going away, Burrows says

The recent surge in murders and the violence from gang warfare is not going away, Pastor Dave Burrows said yesterday, noting that too many young people are drawn to a life of crime.

“The gang culture is here and it’s entrenched and it’s morphing,” Burrows said.

“Way back in the days when we did Peace on da Streets and when I did a lot of stuff with gang members, we warned of this day.

“A lot of people didn’t take it seriously. It’s where we are now and it’s a reality.”

Burrows, who appeared as a guest on the ZNS talk show “Immediate Response” with host Spence Finlayson, said, “This problem is not going to go away. That’s the unfortunate thing about it.”

Bishop Simeon Hall, who spoke with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, said the government should consider implementing a three month gun amnesty to help get illegal guns off the streets.

Police have said that guns are used in the majority of murders.

Hall said there must be a longterm plan to combat crime. He proposed a 25 year plan with buy in from both major political parties.

“Secondly, in terms of public participation, we should condemn what I call sanctified violence,” he said.

“The mother who calls her son a good son, then someone shoots him, should know that he’s in crime. She goes to church but she’s cloaking her son or her daughter. That’s what I call sanctified violence.

“Thirdly, I think the authorities should send a strong message to criminals. I’ve been rather duplicitous about hanging. I’m not sure that hanging is the way, but we need to find a way to remove some persons who are convicted and guilty of murder from society.”

There have been 34 murders so far this year. There were 31 recorded up to March 31, 2021.

There were 12 murders in January, four in February and 18 so far in March.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has said that the violence seen in recent weeks is largely gang-related.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis convened a conclave with the police, defense force, opposition and community stakeholders on the issue.

He is expected to announce “immediate measures” to help reduce crime in the coming days.

The day Davis held his conclave, a man was murdered off Blue Hill Road.

Burrows, who had a troubled youth, said he has helped many former gang members turn their lives around.

“There’s always a solution,” he said.

“The question is, are we prepared or equipped to bring about a solution.

“If you look at it right now, unfortunately, we are losing the battle when it comes to the minds of our young people.

“It’s almost like you have a herd of people happily walking over a cliff.

“For example, when you look at the gang life, at the end of the day there’s nothing at the end of the tunnel. You don’t have retired gangsters. You don’t have a career in gangsterism and you live happily ever after. It’s basically you die or you go to prison.

“Really, it’s amazing that it could be so attractive because it could be so destructive”

He said, “To have an orderly society, you have to have an orderly family.”

Burrows said in order for there to be order in society, people need to have values, family and morals.

“… To the extent that these things are lacking in The Bahamas, that is the result that we get,” he said.

Hall said it is interesting to him that white Bahamians are not “shooting one another up”.

“The majority of the Bahamian people do not commit crime,” he said.

“I even go as far as to say, can the black people of our country learn something from the white community? What are the white communities doing that white people don’t go to jail in this country? White peopled don’t shoot up one another. I don’t know where their parties are or what they do but they must have a different way to socialize their children. This black on black crime is horrendous and we need to address it.”

A 2016 IDB report on crime and violence in The Bahamas noted that men are the predominate victims of murder in the country and that retaliation was the main motive for most murders.

That report noted that there were 18 different gangs operating in the country at the time.