Ganglion cysts are also known as “Bible cysts” because they were treated with “Bible therapy”, which was using a heavy book to smash and burst the cyst. Thankfully, this form of treatment is no longer recommended because they do not prevent the ganglion cysts from returning and could cause more injury.

A ganglion cyst is the most common benign growth tumor or swelling on top of a joint or the covering of a tendon (connects muscle to bone). The word “ganglion” means “knot” and is used to describe the knot-like mass or lump which forms below the surface of the skin. It looks like a sac of liquid (cyst). Inside the cyst is a thick, sticky, clear, colorless, jelly-like material. Depending on the size, the cyst may feel firm or spongy. Although they most often occur on the wrist, they frequently develop on the foot, usually on the top of the foot. Ganglion cysts can vary in size, may get smaller and larger, and may even disappear for a time and return later.

Ganglion cysts are more common in women, and 70 percent occur in people between 20 to 40 years of age. Ganglion cysts rarely occur in children younger than 10 years of age. They are not serious and are not an emergency, but can be painful and affect proper functioning of the foot. In fact, many ganglion cysts (38 percent to 58 percent) can disappear on their own without treatment.



Causes: The exact cause of ganglion cysts is not known. One theory suggests that trauma causes the tissue of the joint to break down forming small cysts, which then join into a larger, more obvious mass. Another theory suggests that damage in the joint capsule or tendon covering (sheath) allows the joint tissue to collect fluid and bulge out.



Symptoms: A ganglion cyst most often appears as a soft lump on top of the foot. It moves easily under the skin when you touch it and may feel like a small, smooth stone. Most ganglion cysts tend to cause some degree of pain, usually following acute or repetitive trauma. If the cyst is touching a nerve, people may complain of tingling or burning to the foot or toes beyond the cyst. If the cyst is pressing against a tendon or joint, they may experience a dull pain or ache as the cyst takes up space in the foot. There may be difficulty wearing shoes over the cyst which may lead to pain and swelling. The ganglion cyst usually appears as a bump (mass) that changes size. It is usually soft, and about half to 1.2 inches in size. Up to 35 percent of people only have the cyst and no other symptoms like pain or swelling.



Diagnosis: Visit your podiatrist to make sure that you have a ganglion cyst, and help decide on the best treatment for you. To diagnose a ganglion cyst, the podiatrist will perform a physical exam of the foot. The lump will be visible on the foot, and when pressed, it will move freely underneath the skin. The podiatrist may try to shine a light through the cyst or use a syringe to draw out some of the fluid in the cyst (needle aspiration) for evaluation. Your podiatrist may take an x-ray to evaluate the joint under the cyst but often times it does not show anything wrong. An ultra sound or MRI may be ordered if further confirmation is needed.



Non-surgical treatment

There are various options for treating a ganglion cyst on the foot. They include:

• Monitoring, but no treatment. If the cyst causes no pain and does not interfere with walking or wearing shoes, it may be decided it is best to carefully watch the cyst over a period.

• Shoe modifications. You may be advised to wear shoes that do not rub on the cyst or cause irritation. In addition, placing a pad inside the shoe may help reduce pressure against the cyst.

• Aspiration and injection. The podiatrist may try to drain the fluid from the cyst using a needle, then inject some medication into the cyst to prevent it from coming back. Studies have shown that up to 74 percent of people are cured after having the fluid drawn out of the cyst with a needle one time. This may need to be repeated, however, in some cases, the cyst may return.



When surgery is needed

Surgical removal of the cyst is needed when the mass is painful, interferes with foot functioning and wearing shoes, or causes numbness or tingling. Surgery can involve simple removal of the cysts through a small incision. The recovery after surgery is fairly quick, about one to two weeks. The recurrence rate after surgery is much lower than after aspiration and injection, however, there is still a small chance that the ganglion cyst can return.