Gardiner through to the semis; Russell bows out in men’s 400m

BUDAPEST, Hungary – After missing his title defense at last year’s world championships, Steven Gardiner showed what the world was missing when he glided around the track in 44.65 seconds, winning his first round heat of the men’s 400 meters (m) at the 19th World Athletics Outdoor Championships on Sunday, and qualifying for the semifinals.

The first of two Bahamians in action in that event here at the National Athletics Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, former world champion and current Olympic Champion Gardiner had the race wrapped up by the final 20 meters and was able to ease up into the tape. He qualified for the semis with the third-fastest time.

The other Bahamian in that event, Alonzo Russell, wasn’t so fortunate, as he was sixth in his heat and finished 41st overall out of 45 athletes in 46.95 seconds. It was one of his slowest times of the season, but Russell said he’s not holding his head down. He said he’ll regroup for next year and make a run at the 2024 Olympics.

As for Gardiner, he appeared to be suffering from dehydration after the race and had to be wheeled from the track and through the media mixed zone before leaving. He was unavailable for comment afterwards but is expected to come back for the semifinals on Tuesday.

Earlier in the season, Russell was running some fantastic times, three sub-45 second races, but veered off coming into the summer months. He said he just has to put the experience behind him and shift his energy toward next year. He said he has to find a way to reach peak form at the right time, going into the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024.

“It was tough out there today. The hamstring sort of tightened up on me but it’s a part of the sport, that’s how it goes sometimes. This was the last race of the season for me, and now, I’m just looking forward to next season. This was the first season for me running a lot of 44s so it’s just a matter of maintaining it right now. It’s a learning experience for me,” he said.

Russell ran the three fastest times of his life in 2023, all under 45 seconds. It was the first time in his career that he ran under 45 seconds in the men’s 400m. He ended with a season’s and personal best of 44.73 seconds, tied with former national record holder Troy McIntosh and LaToy Williams as the fifth-fastest in Bahamian history.

Gardiner, on the other hand, is moving through, and will run in the men’s 400m semifinals on Tuesday. As mentioned, he was the third-fastest qualifier. Håvard Bentdal Ingvaldsen, of Norway, ran a national record of 44.39 seconds to qualify for the semifinals with the fastest time. World record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, of South Africa, was the second-fastest qualifier for the semis, running 44.57 seconds in the opening rounds heats. He is gradually getting back to form and is expected to be among the medal contenders should he advance to the final.

On Tuesday, Gardiner will run out of lane six in heat three on the semifinals at 9:16 p.m. here in Budapest, 3:16 p.m. back in The Bahamas. Just the top two in each semifinal heat and the next two fastest times will move on to Thursday’s final.

Gardiner missed last year’s world championships with UTE (Ultrashort Echo Time) tendon inflammation and is excited to be back at this level competing. He’s looking to reclaim the world title that he win in Doha, Qatar, in 2019, and lost last year.

Gardiner is the world leader at 43.74 seconds and has run as fast as 43.48 seconds, done for the world title in Doha in 2019.