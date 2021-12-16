Funeral service for Garnell Mckenzie (formerly Darling nee Wood), 65 yrs., a resident of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama, & formerly of New Providence and Gregory Town Eleuthera, will be held at Johnson Park S.D.A. Church, Johnson Park, on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. officiating will be Pastor Leonardo Rahming, assisted by Pastor Jamal Franklyn, Elder Barry Shane Saunders, Elder John Carter and Elder Adrielle Hepburn. Cremation follows.



This great woman of valor is survived by her husband Mr. Ronald McKenzie; Her children: Tonya Reid, Kendrick Brown and Kendera Wallace; Grandchildren: Deangelo Mattias Delancy, Saraphina Makeda Reid, Ushawnne Reid, Ryan Brown, Kyrie Wallace, Dasareo Wallace. Brothers Arlington Wood (Judy Wood) Stanley Wood (Judy Wood), Lionel Wood, Dillon Wood, Nelson Timmy Wood (Sybil Wood) and Oral Lynden Wood (Veilka Wood); Sons in law: Ripton Reid and Wilton Wallace; Nieces and nephews: Marvin Stubbs, Kenny Stubbs, Troy Stubbs, Shiann Moncur, Allison Wood, Tammy Knowles, Lakeisha Todd, Kendra Stubbs, Stanley Wood Jr., Christoph Wood, Delkisa Wood Rolle, Delroy and Delrio Wood, Joshelyn, Jhailyn and Joleyka Wood; Numerous friends and other relatives too many to mention including: the Johnsons and Parks families of New Providence, Grand Bahama and Miami Florida; her friends: Mae Zonicle, Joyce Forbes Moxey, Mr. Lawrence Sweeting and family, Christine Cartwright and Ms. Ruth Saunders and family, her church families of Eight Mile Rock S.DA., Johnson Park S.D.A and Gregory Town S.D.A.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.