Funeral service for Garnet Miller, 79 yrs., a resident of Lewis Street & formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros, will be held at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Blue Hill Road & Bias Street, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Elton G. Major. Cremation follows

Left to cherish Daddy’s life and memories are:

Daughters: Nancy, Lakeisha & Losha Miller; Sons: Jeff & Olando Miller; Adopted Children; Carlisha Butler, Sharell Sands, Cardinal Butler; Siblings: Percy Miller, Donnie Moxey, Albertha Sweeting (NYC), Evonne Rigby (Freeport), Kenneth Sweeting Sr; Daughter-in-law; Monalisa Miller; Son-in-Law; Leon Johnson; Sisters-in-law: Yvonne & Cleomie Miller, Stephanie Moxey, Ruthmae Sweeting; Brother-in-Law; Rudolf Rigby; Nieces: Monique & Stacy Williamson; Donna, Stevannie, & Estora Miller; Althea Ferguson; Doneasha Moxey; Delores Greene; Sharlene Sweeting; Sandra Stubbs; Devanne Johnson; Dianne, Cleare, Morgan, Charmaine and Shannon Albury; Karen Wlison; Jacqueline Camills; Nephews: Charles Greene, Gio Miller, Steven Jr., Jeffery Moxey, John and Patrick Johnson (Rapids, Michigan), Dwight, Dwayne, Alphino and Elvardo Miller, Delsworth Jr. and Donald Albury, Otis, Asa, Ricardo and Deborne Rigby; Varnon, Kevin and Darin Sweeting; Grandchildren: Jeremy, Jermaine, Valentine Jr., Wonya, Leyantea, DaKota, Satiraanne, Crispin Jr., Crispinna, J’aja; Great grandchild: Edmundoe; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews; other loving family and friends including: The Mangrove Cay community, The Miller Family, The Sweeting Family, The Lewis Street community, The Mason Lane community, The Melia Hotel Taxi Stand, The PMH ICU Team, The Rahming Family, The Todd Family, The Dorsett Family, The Farrington Family, The King Family, The Greens Family, The Bastians Family, The Stirrup Family, The Moxey family, & The Major Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.