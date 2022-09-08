Funeral Service for the late Gayle Gia Knowles, 47 years of Grove Avenue, West Bay St., will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at The Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Center (BFMI), Richard Pinder Dr., Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Burrows assisted by other ministers of the gospel.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish her memories are her Daughter: Tatum Ann Knowles; loving Parents: Barbara and Anthony Mullings and Gaye Knowles; Sister: Bianca Mullings-Munroe; Brothers: Dr. Ashaini, Gaylord, Georgio (Lyric) and Glen Knowles, Ricardo and Romeo Mullings; Uncles: Larry, Dr. Barry and Lyndon Russell, Anthony Robinson, Robert Stubbs, Montgomery Pratt, Pastor Earl Richards, Clement O’Brien and Sammy Knowles; Aunts: Joyce, Missy and Jessica Russell, Christine Robinson, Barbara Lockhart-Richards, Helen Ellis, Daphne Simmons, June Warren, Erica and Denise O’Brien, Sharon Knowles, Francis Knowles-Demeritte; Nephews and Nieces: Kodi and Karson Munroe, Melody and Jazz Knowles, Ashton, Shannon, Senea, Ayanna and Amarhi Knowles; Cousins: Keshlia Lockhart, Magan (Dexter), Terrah and Ella Kerr, Diego and Erikesha Gardiner, Corey (Kanya) and Matai Lockhart, Viviann (Warren) and Ann Pustam, Monette (Farrell) and Dia Goff, Brittany and Brian Russell, Lauren (David) Hanna, Reagan and Logan Russell, Dr. Larry Jr., Davin (Tara), Zayne and Quinn Russell, Colin Jr., Corey and Samantha Tatem, Christopher (Imma), Aiden and Tyler Tatem, Ashley (Stanley), Tatum and Autumn Vickers, Mickel Bethel, Michael Brathwaite Jr., Julian, Jovanna and Ashley Ellis, Cheri and Monalisa Hanna, Shavonne (Arnold), Samara Bullard, Troy Lockhart, Elton (Sherita) Moxey, Charlis Robins and Geneé Burns; godmothers: Edith Burns and Barbara Daxon-Pinder; godchildren: Ahmad Pickstock and Trey Sands; and a host of family and friends including: The doctors, nurses and staff of The Princess Margaret Hospital, The Social Services staff, Albury and Sonia Reese and family, Pam Knowles and family, Melverne Fox and family, Jarm and Sophie Mackey and family, Kevin and Inger Seymour and family, Diane and family, Patrick and Connie Bethel and family, Kelly Lockhart and family, Roy and Shirley Rodgers and family, Dywan and Aruna Rodgers and family, Annie’s Nursery and Kindergarten family, George and Judymae Gardiner and family, Samantha Gibson and family, Linda Turnquest, Olive Patton, Sherry and Rhonda Bastian, Kim Stubbs, Marie Powell, Nikoya Hall, John Godet and family, Eva Hilton and family, Naomi Claridge and family, Maggie Moss and family, RosaMae Bain and family, Ruby Graham and family, Hannah Gray and family, George, Ralph, Billy Godet and respective families, Lillian Quant-Forbes and family and the entire Godet clan, Thelma and Valentine Grimes and family, Herman Munroe and family, Latisha Munroe and family, Lacretia Johnson and family, Annie Stubbs and family, Estelle Stubbs and family, Daniel (Paulie) Stubbs, Richard (Dickie) Stubbs, Margaret Tatem and family, Avon Wood, Felicity Walker, Ian Tynes and family, The Bahamas Gaming Board family, Karen Sands and family, Chris Stuart, Samantha Cartwright, Alice McKenzie and family, Kimberly Cartwright, Terria Curling, The Radisson family, Joey and Brenda Turnquest and family, Anthony and Yvette Romain and family, George Bethel, Leonore Barfield, Brenton Major, Lynette Adderley and family, Karen Neymour and family, Bridgette Ferguson and family, and Pastor Kersch and Suzette Darville and family, Maria Rodriquez and family, Karen Palacious-Gay, Lovette and family, Bolera Gibson and family, DellaReece and Tommy Bowe, Theodore and Jackie Mullings, Maxine Mullings and family, Meryl Walkine and family, and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday September 9th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday September 10th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may donate to Tatum Ann Knowles’ Scholarship Fund, Bank of The Bahamas, Village Road Branch, Nassau, Account No. 5510119733.

Persons attending the service are asked to wear bright colours.