Gayle Gia Knowles, aged 47, of Grove Avenue, West Bay St., died at her residence on Saturday, August 20th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Tatum Ann Knowles; Parents: Barbara & Anthony Mullings, and Gaye Knowles; Sister: Bianca Mullings-Munroe; Brothers: Dr. Ashaini, Gaylord, Georgio, and Glen Knowles; Uncles: Clement O’Brien, Larry, Dr. Barry, and Lyndon Russell, Anthony Robinson, Robert Stubbs, and Pastor Earl Richards; Aunts: Erica and Denise O’Brien, Joyce, Mary “Missy”, and Jessica Russell, Christine Robinson, and Barbara Lockhart; Godparents: Edith Burns and Barbara Daxon-Pinder; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.