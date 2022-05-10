GB an unwelcoming site due to illegal dumping and debris

Grand Bahama is five months away from the third anniversary of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated almost 80 percent of the island, leaving behind tons of debris from damaged homes, businesses and the island’s pine forest, some of which are still not cleared and are being dumped illegally.

Since that time, many residents and business owners have steadily cleaned up the once-pristine island, but there is still much to contend with.

Grand Bahama News was contacted last week by a concerned citizen, who notified GB News about multiple piles of debris accumulating all over the island; most significantly, on Queen’s Highway as well as rumors of illegal dumping being perpetrated at the old dumpsite in Freeport, which was officially closed in 2002 and moved to a location farther east just past the airport.

GB News’ photographer Matthew Aylen captured several piles of debris on Queen’s Highway, at the closed dumpsite, and at several closed businesses.

Responsibility of keeping the city of Freeport clean falls under the direction of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and its city maintenance department.

GB News reached out to Nakira Wilchcombe, vice president of building and development services, to ask her about the state of the Queen’s Highway and the illegal dumping.

“The City Maintenance and Management section of the GBPA continues to agitate for stakeholders of the Civic Industrial Area (CIA) to properly address debris generated from their businesses.

Debris litters side roadways and track roads along Queen’s Highway. (Photo by Matthew Aylen)

“We need all residents and commercial owners to play their part in being responsible for their properties and the resulting debris in how it is managed, contained and disposed of.”

Wilchcombe explained that cleanup efforts after Hurricane Dorian for the CIA alone was approximately $80,000, which was four times the cost of previous hurricanes.

“Unfortunately, with ongoing cleanup efforts, debris continues to be a challenge in this area as the businesses responsible for dealing with waste [are] often neglected,” she noted.

Wilchcombe and her team said they were not aware of any illegal dumping.

They said, “… Now that this concern has been raised, we will investigate and monitor this area closely for any illegal misuse of the property. This matter, unfortunately, highlights a greater issue throughout our city and the island at large.

“Daily, we see evidence of many undeveloped areas and track roads being used for indiscriminate dumping of refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, and vegetation debris, which can be disposed of at the Pine Ridge Landfill for free.”

Multiple owners on Queen’s Highway were aware of the debris and understood it is their responsibility to clean up their properties.

The former Burns House property, known as the old Butler & Sands building on Queen’s Highway, has had a pile of debris on its premises for well over a year.

Burns House Director Neko Grant, former public works minister and member of Parliament, noted, “We (Burns House) have sold this building to a new party. They must be made aware that they have to clean up the debris and that the GBPA is only responsible for the common areas.”

Grant added that the GBPA needs to use conveyance rules to correct these issues and put a lien on those who do not pay their service fees or maintain their properties. He suggested they start thinking outside the box instead of waiting for bylaws to change.

Regarding the state of the island and derelict properties, Grant said, “We need people to take pride in the city. Some areas are not looking good, like the old Solomon’s Supermarket and the Fenestration building. They need to be cleaned up regularly, especially if owners want to sell. The properties need to look attractive.”

James Sarles, president of James Sarles Realty, the company responsible for the sale of both properties, agreed that the premises should be maintained.

Sarles said he not only spoke with his clients, but other business owners as well.

“We all agree that everyone has to do their part to help beautify Grand Bahama Island,” he said.

“Owners of productive businesses have to take some pride and look at the face of their buildings and clean it up, trim the bushes, paint and clean up the debris.

“Buildings that are for sale, it’s up to the owners to take care of the property. Even if they are no longer making money or have had hurricane damage, they have to step forward as well. It’s a problem for Grand Bahama and especially for people coming here for the first time.”

Owner of Control Chemicals, Edward Whan, said he is aware of his responsibility to clean his property.

“I’ve cleaned up after many a storm, and now I have two properties with multiple piles of debris on them,” Whan said.

“My new frustration is seeing people just throw their trash into my piles to avoid paying for their debris to be removed.”

This was lamented by resident Ralph Hepburn, who discussed the ongoing cost for a business dealing annually with hurricane damage.

“I am concerned there is no act or bylaws for these matters,” Hepburn said.

“These acts of God will come again and there are no regulations to deal with the damage or to assist the owners with the financial burdens of repairing again and again. The DRA (Disaster Relief Authority) was drafted to assist homeowners, but there was nothing put in place for business owners.”

Wilchombe appealed to all businesses to make proper arrangements with Sanitation Services Company to collect and dispose of commercially generated waste in a proper manner, rather than allowing it to accumulate for inordinate periods on properties or the verge.

“The Pine Ridge Landfill is the designated disposal site on the island for debris; and those generating waste whether residentially, commercially or for special projects, should use the facility,” she said.

“We thank residents who continue to highlight such issues and we are calling on the public, i.e., residents and business owners alike to cease and desist from any form of indiscriminate dumping.”

She encouraged residents to contact the City Maintenance Management at 350-9155 or the helpline at 352-2000 to report any observance of indiscriminate dumping or to utilize the Freeport Report app to report such matters.