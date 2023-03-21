GB businesswoman Newton passes

Joanna Russell-Newton, a businesswoman, and community and political activist, died on March 11, leaving behind a powerful legacy of faith, fearlessness and fortitude.

Newton was 75.

She would have celebrated her 76th birthday on March 30.

As news of her passing circulated, expressions of condolences were shared via social media.

“Joanna believed in excellence in everything she did, whether business, politics and community. She definitely believed women should be the agents for change,” said former Senate President Katherine Smith.

“She has made her contributions. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Russell-Newton’s business and political career spans decades.

Always having a desire for leadership and management, Russell-Newton made her presence felt in the workplace beginning in 1965 when she was employed as office manager with West End Power and Light.

Her managerial skills provided her with many opportunities in the workforce holding top positions at businesses, including Draper Dobie and Company Ltd., Strap Leather Goods & Accessories and One World.

In 1987, Russell-Newton became the manager of Prestige Perfumes, a position she held until retiring in 2017.

Her involvement in community affairs and politics was just as extensive.

Russell-Newton’s civic service included: City of Freeport deputy chief councilor, council member for Marco City, Grand Bahama FNM Women’s Branch president, president of The Bahamas Jaycees, president of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Parish Council, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce director and member of the Environmental Health Board.

“This lady poured out to us. She was a part of our molding to becoming great businesswomen,” said Angie Rolle, owner of OMG Couture.

She added, “Miss Newton … I will never forget you.”

Russell-Newton is survived by a son, Cleon Myron, and daughter, Caline Gillian.

A Roman Catholic, she was an active member of Mary, Star of the Sea and St. Vincent de Paul.

A Mass of Christian burial for Russell-Newton is scheduled for April 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church.