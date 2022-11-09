GB Chamber on Grand Lucayan deal collapse: We want a meeting with PM

Calling the announcement that the sale fell through of the Grand Lucayan resort on Grand Bahama to Electra America Hospitality Ltd. (EAHL) more than a set back but rather a failure, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President James Carey yesterday urged the prime minister to meet the island’s business community.

Six months after it announced the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort to Electra America for $100 million, Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited (LRHL) revealed that it ended negotiations with that company and began talks with a new “well-capitalized” entity to acquire the resort.

Though disappointing for some, Carey said the business community on the island is far from surprised.

“It’s a total failure with that. For some time we’ve been feeling that the whole process was in jeopardy, although there have been certain utterances by the government. I note that in the recent national address by the prime minister, while he was very definitive about a major announcement in regards to the Grand Bahama International Airport, and a groundbreaking by the end of the year for a new hospital, he sort of glossed over the hotel and said essentially that it was still in progress,” he told Guardian Business yesterday when asked for comment on the situation.

“Well, that didn’t bode particularly well in the hearts of the business community. The populace as a whole may be a bit disappointed by what has been announced, but I don’t think the business community is surprised by what has been announced.”

Though LRHL did not identify the new entity it is in talks with to acquire the hotel, it assured earlier this week that the company has already been vetted and LRHL is convinced of its track record of having recently completed notable transactions in the hospitality space.

That, according to Carey, does little to appease the people and businesses on Grand Bahama. He said only a visit and meeting with the prime minister can help the people of Grand Bahama understand the plan the Davis administration has for the island.

“The suggestion, and I can’t take it as more than that at the moment, that there is another interested buyer, that is a bit too little, too late at this point. There was no information that there was more than one interested party at all until this moment. There was no information that there was ongoing interest, or even the inclination that other interested parties were being sought after or had expressed their interest at all. So it’s a little disappointing at this stage. And really in Grand Bahama, the business community would very much like to hear from or meet with the prime minister,” he said.

“He has a minister for Grand Bahama and no disrespect to her at all, but what’s happening in Grand Bahama requires the hand of the prime minister. He should stop in and tell us what’s happening. We remember his comments returning from a visit to Dubai and his words were to the effect that business people in Dubai don’t want to do business in Grand Bahama. Well he needs to tell us why. It’s gone viral and it’s not encouraging to others who may be thinking about Grand Bahama. I’ve not seen any effort to fix that.

“We would really love to see and hear from the prime minister. We have as a chamber invited him and he has been unable to come for various reasons, but it would be good if he can make his presence felt in Grand Bahama. Right now it is more than just about a hospital, more than an airport, there are all the other things that need to happen. What’s the overall plan for Grand Bahama? The government and the port authority need to sit at the same table and make those announcements together, so we know what track we’re on.”

Many have opined the state of the Grand Bahama International Airport, noting that until it is redeveloped it would be difficult to sell the Grand Lucayan.

At the time the sale to Electra was announced in May, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper acknowledged that airlift is a critical component to the revitalization of Grand Bahama.

The airport was badly damaged during the passage of Hurricane Dorian in 2019. The government has committed to rebuilding and reopening a world-class airport by 2025.