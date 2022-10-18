GB distillery crafts a flavorful start

As a revival begins to bubble in the city of Freeport, the Bahamas Distilling Company (BDC) hopes to sweeten it with its smooth signature flavors.

This past week, the new distillery celebrated its grand opening with a cocktail reception attended by Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) executives, chamber members, local business people as well as spirit and wine tradesmen.

It featured three of its assorted, craft rums – the Fuzzy Flamingo, a raspberry rum; the Floating Pig, a spiced rum; and Hammered, a coconut rum.

For Alan Bassett, BDC founder and CEO, this moment was a testament of self-assurance and tenacity.

“It’s been a long journey,” Bassett reflected.

“You all can imagine setting up a new business in a foreign country in the midst of a COVID pandemic. It’s certainly accounted for sleepless nights and some stress. It’s not been easy, but here we are.”

He admitted that he was often urged by others not to open a business in The Bahamas, but credits the GBPA for welcoming the distillery, easing his doubts and assisting each step of the way.

Bassett said another encouraging factor was the uniqueness of a Bahamian rum and believing it could be an excellent competitor.

“You can go anywhere else in the world; you can find Jamaican rums, you can find Barbadian, Guyanese, Belizean, but you can’t find Bahamian rums,” he said.

“My goal is to take Bahamian rums with that beautiful flag on it all over the world.”

Having invested over $1 million, he said he has no issue making the financial commitments needed to make it happen.

Bassett revealed that the distillery will be adding three more Bahamian-themed rums to its line-up by the end of the year: the Iguana, a gold rum; the Marlin, a white rum; and Fathom Independent 73, an overproof rum with a 70 percent alcohol content dedicated to The Bahamas’ year of independence.

High-end aged barrel rums will also be marketed in the future.

Bassett also revealed a new gin, ‘Junkanoo Gin’, an ode to the local favorite drink, Gully Wash. The spirit, branded with a Junkanoo dancer and flavored with local botanicals, will be released in the coming weeks.

Focusing on local distribution, Bassett is hoping that his rums will be supported by more local bars, restaurants and resorts.

“It’s local; it’s nice; its special,” he said. “Let’s all get on board and promote this.”

The rums have already caught the attention of Cocktails on the Bay co-owners, Kay and Lincoln Capron.

“We tried two of the products,” Mrs. Capron said.

“We tried the coconut rum and the pink rum (The Fuzzy Flamingo). Excellent, excellent products.

“Grand Bahama needs something new and I think they’re going to do well on the market.”

She added that she sees herself stocking up on the rums to create new drink recipes.

For GBPA Chief Investment Officer Derek Newbold, the distillery’s grand opening is a high point in the Port Authority’s relationship with the distillery.

Newbold said he remembers the distillery’s owners and stakeholders being undecided about locating to Grand Bahama and he is enthused that the GBPA could encourage “the launch of a company that is bringing manufacturing back to Freeport”.

He believes this is only the beginning of an economic resurgence for Grand Bahama.

“Through diligence and hard work of the team of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, as well as government, we have been able to land investments in excess of a billion dollars,” Newbold said.

“Some of those investments have actually broken ground. You’re going to see a number of those investments launching in the coming months.”

He admitted that the GBPA is aware of the frustration about the slow recovery of Grand Bahama which may be discouraging Bahamians from investing in their own businesses, but he maintained that the Port Authority has been encouraging investor confidence internationally and domestically.

“Downtown right now is seeing new businesses being established, businesses reinvesting in the downtown area,” Newbold said.

“We have on record in excess of $10 million in investments in the downtown area and counting.”

Newbold said he is confident that, more than ever, this is the time for Grand Bahamians to invest.

“In the next two years, I can tell you, Freeport will be the place to be,” he said.

Gareth Bassett, BDC operations manager and technical specialist, is proud to see people savoring the rums as he admitted that creating their signature flavors was quite the task.

“It’s been an exciting challenge,” he said.

“The raspberry, for example, took a lot of trial and error. Finally having it all come full circle, getting people to taste it and enjoy it, it’s just been really exciting.”

He said there has been positive local buzz around the rums as their crafted flavor was a “stand out” at the Goombay Festival this year.

The Floating Pig spiced rum has become a favorite at Celebrity Eco Tours and Exuma Escapes as well, both known for their swimming with the pig tours.

For Gareth Bassett, it has been thrilling to be recognized and received by Grand Bahama.

“We want to be a recognizable brand that people can be proud of,” he said.

“Rising from the ashes of what the island has been through, it’s been the right thing to be unique, to be Bahamian.”