GB ‘Eyeful of Business’

Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) held its installation banquet for the newly elected executives and board of directors on Saturday evening at Blair House at Le Chateau on the Green, Lucaya.

The executives are returning President James Carey, a businessman; First Vice President Ralph Hepburn, a business and financial consultant; Second Vice President Glennett Fowler, CEO at FOWLCO; Treasurer Carmel Parker-Dean, financial manager at Fidelity Bank; and Secretary Patricia Albury, financial controller at Pelican Bay Hotel.

The directors are Allison Levarity, Nikita Mullings, Remiro Russell, Darius Williams, Sonia Knowles, William Sweeting, Michael Holding, Ineka Johnson, Marvin Basden, and LaShawn Dames.

“The chamber is open to assisting not only its members but the island’s business community as a whole and we encourage all businesses to support the chamber,” Carey told guests in attendance.

He added, “We are about business and, at the end of the day, we want to see that our members run successful businesses. It’s all about making money, but we realize that our members are not an island, and we cannot live in isolation.”

Carey pledged the chamber’s commitment to work closely with the government and its agencies, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and all those who share in the vision for the advancement of business, improvement of the economy, and the Grand Bahama community.