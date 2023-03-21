Grand Bahama News

GB ‘Eyeful of Business’

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email March 21, 2023
72 1 minute read
The installation banquet for the newly elected executives and board of directors of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) was held on Saturday at Blair House at Le Chateau on the Green, Lucaya. Seated from left are Director Michael Holding; Second Vice President Glennett Fowler; President James Carey; First Vice President Ralph Hepburn and GBCC Executive Director Mercynth Ferguson. GBCC

Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) held its installation banquet for the newly elected executives and board of directors on Saturday evening at Blair House at Le Chateau on the Green, Lucaya.

The executives are returning President James Carey, a businessman; First Vice President Ralph Hepburn, a business and financial consultant; Second Vice President Glennett Fowler, CEO at FOWLCO; Treasurer Carmel Parker-Dean, financial manager at Fidelity Bank; and Secretary Patricia Albury, financial controller at Pelican Bay Hotel.

The directors are Allison Levarity, Nikita Mullings, Remiro Russell, Darius Williams, Sonia Knowles, William Sweeting, Michael Holding, Ineka Johnson, Marvin Basden, and LaShawn Dames.

“The chamber is open to assisting not only its members but the island’s business community as a whole and we encourage all businesses to support the chamber,” Carey told guests in attendance.

He added, “We are about business and, at the end of the day, we want to see that our members run successful businesses. It’s all about making money, but we realize that our members are not an island, and we cannot live in isolation.”

Carey pledged the chamber’s commitment to work closely with the government and its agencies, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and all those who share in the vision for the advancement of business, improvement of the economy, and the Grand Bahama community.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email March 21, 2023
72 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Residents react to big announcements for island

March 21, 2023

Young Grand Bahamian jewelers capture beauty of the islands

March 21, 2023

GEA’s college fair reaching students on GB and Abaco

March 21, 2023

GB businesswoman Newton passes

March 21, 2023
Check Also
Close
Back to top button