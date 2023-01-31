Grand Bahama News

GB Eyeful: RMH grounds being prepared for modular units installation

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian January 31, 2023
A mound of asphalt was dug up by contractors as they cleared the ground to lay the concrete foundation that will hold the modular units.

Contractors were on Friday preparing the grounds at the entrance of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) for the modular units that will be installed to assist in resolving some of bed availability, isolation, and rehabilitation needs at the hospital, which means the temporary isolation area will be returned to its pre-COVID function as the Accident and Emergency waiting room.

The waiting room was converted in early 2020 to accommodate COVID patients and, since then, people seeking care have had to wait on the porch outside.

Earlier this month, however, RMH Administrator Jessica Cartwright assured that management “will fix that problem”.

“All the components for the modular buildings are on property and the work to get those buildings installed will begin right after the holidays,” Cartwright told Grand Bahama News. “Contractors will be in place digging the foundation and putting down the concrete slabs that the buildings are going to rest on.”

A second area, at the rear of the hospital on East Atlantic Drive, is also being prepared for the installation of units that will serve as the rehab unit.

The preparation phase is expected to be completed before the end of February, and the modular units will then be put in place, according to officials.

