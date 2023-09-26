GB mourns loss of Obie Wilchcombe

Minister of Social Services and Information and Broadcasting Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe died suddenly in Grand Bahama Monday morning, leaving the island and nation grieving in shock.

Crowds gathered at Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) as news of Wilchcombe’s passing spread quickly.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and a team, including Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda, and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Secretary General Barbara Cartwright traveled to Grand Bahama not long after the minister’s death.

“Hearing this news this morning was shocking,” Davis said.

The prime minister and his delegation’s first stop was at RMH, where he viewed the body of the late minister, spoke with the medical team and family members.

Davis said Wilchcombe’s contributions to the party are unmatched.

“We know his famous saying, ‘One love’. That one love signifies unity, compassion, and a deep love for humanity.

“I was told he gave a speech to the members of the Women’s Branch last night. It was passionate and compassionate, and he set out all the plans he [had] for the rest of his ministry.

“I was happy that he was able to speak to the Women’s Branch. His work will be continued as he indicated.”

Wilchcombe’s political journey began in the early 90s when he was elected chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party.

He was later appointed a senator in 1994, before being elected as member of Parliament for West End and Bimini.

Former Justice Rengin Johnson attended the Women’s Branch meeting at PLP Headquarters in Grand Bahama.

“It was a message we wanted to hear, to know how we as women can assist the party,” Johnson said.

“I listened with respect and was glad that he had such big plans and the portfolio to help the people of Grand Bahama and The Bahama because we deserve the best and that is what he wanted.

“I am saddened by this loss. He was definitely loyal to the party, to Grand Bahama and to The Bahamas.”

Former MP for West End and Bimini David Wallace said Wilchcombe was his childhood friend.

“I feel like many Bahamians this morning, saddened by the news of the sudden passing of my good friend Obie Wilchcombe,” Wallace said.

He not only remembered Wilchcombe’s political career but his involvement with the development of sports in Grand Bahama – baseball, football, softball and more.

“At one time we were both involved in the PLP, but when we had different political views. Our friendship remained,” Wallace said.

“The Bahamas has lost a committed politician. My condolences to his family and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Sarah St. George said the country has lost a great champion.

“We are all very stunned and saddened by the tragic news of Minister Wilchcombe’s sudden passing. I have known him all my life and was proud to consider him a good friend,” St. George said.

“Grand Bahama and The Bahamas have lost a statesman, human being, and humanitarian. Obie was a lion in politics and a very kind man in real life.”

She remembered Wilchcombe having great empathy and focus on action for the betterment of people’s lives, which made him a wonderful minister of social services.

“He was a great orator and deep thinker, and still had so much to give. He has gone far too early. My thoughts and prayers go to his family. May he rest in peace.”

GBPA Director Rupert Hayward said he, too, was saddened by the news.

“Obie’s contribution to the local and national debate will be sorely missed,” Hayward said.

“He served as the representative for the West End community for many years and was well-loved by his constituents. I would like to offer my sincere condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”

While a cause of death has not been made public, Wilchcombe was reportedly found unresponsive at his home and taken to the A&E at RMH.

He was 64.