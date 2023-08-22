GB performing artsstudents visit New York

Nine Grand Bahamian performing arts students traveled to New York City last week as part of a local entertainment agency’s effort to show that a career in entertainment is achievable.

Over eight days, the students roamed the city, experiencing art and culture at various landmarks like Times Square, Broadway, and the world-renowned performing arts institute,

The Juilliard School – the alma mater of notable talents such as Nina Simone, Robin Williams, and Viola Davis.

Harmony Entertainment founder Shaquita Stubbs explained that the trip was her way of continuing to pay it forward to aspiring performers.

“It was a blessing for me that my mother always supported me,” Stubbs said.

“I didn’t have a high school teacher that pushed me the way that I do them. Because I’ve walked this path and I know what’s expected, it puts me in a better position to help them.”

Using her experience in entertainment and bachelor’s degree in music composition, she established Harmony Entertainment in 2018 to provide performing arts students vocal and musicianship training, Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) music exam preparedness classes, mentorship programs, and opportunities to perform at local venues.

When asked why New York City was chosen, Stubbs responded, “New York is the city that never sleeps. It breathes music. I wanted the students to be exposed to an environment that not only nurtures but has multiple opportunities to hone their craft. This trip was also a chance to give these students graduating this coming year to explore different colleges and possibly secure scholarships.”

Stubbs admitted that fundraising was difficult, but expressed gratitude towards the agency’s sponsors, most notably the Rotary Club of Freeport and Nyo’s Pharmacy, as $25,000 was raised in total.

During their trip from August 3 to August 11, the students toured The Juilliard School facilities, practice rooms, and performance halls, observed students performing, learned about the institute’s admissions process and campus life, and how best to compete when applying or auditioning.

Vocalist Kiara Rolle, 16, said though Juilliard isn’t her initial school of choice, the tour was a valuable experience.

“When our tour guide explained how hard it is to be accepted, it made me realize that you have to work on your craft and stand out,” she said.

“Being at Juilliard made it clear that there’s always someone working on the same thing as you. So, you have to go all out.”

The group also saw the musical Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, which had been the venue for other Disney musical productions such as The Lion King and Mary Poppins.

For Rolle and fellow singer Ja’Quan Russell, 16, the musical was one of the most memorable parts of the trip.

“When I found out about the trip, I was excited to finally see a Broadway show in person and learn from the professionals up close,” Russell said.

“Their performances inspire me to keep pushing and to better my abilities.”

Rolle added, “My favorite part was the magic, especially the magic carpet flying. Everybody saw it, but we couldn’t figure it out at all.”

Stubbs also took her students to the Museum of Ice Cream where they enjoyed unlimited ice cream along with colorful art installations that included pits of sprinkles, winding slides, and sculptures dedicated to the sweet treat, and Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

She said she enjoyed seeing the students experience the city.

“Anytime I’m able to give these kinds of opportunities to the kids, it’s rewarding for me,” Stubbs said.

“To see them in the halls of Juilliard and to have their whole faces light up when we were on Broadway – it felt amazing.”

Rolle and Russell admitted that the experience greatly affected them.

Rolle said, “Although I missed home a lot, this trip really opened my eyes. Though we’re in performing arts now, I’d like to go deeper into the arts and explore it more even if it’s somewhere else.”

Russell added, “Being with the group has honestly changed me positively, and it’s changed my life. My skills have been enhanced and I’ve become more confident socially and as a performer. I was just happy to have another experience in a new place with everyone else. New York was definitely a time to remember.”