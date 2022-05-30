GB property owners urged to prepare amid Grand Lucayan, cruise port deals

Property owners on Grand Bahama are being urged to act now on property sales and renovations, as the sale and development of the Grand Lucayan resort and the start of construction on the Carnival Cruise Line port are likely to drive many people back to the island, Keys Bahamas Realty Limited’s partner and broker Donna Laing-Jones said in a statement.

Laing-Jones explained that while Hurricane Dorian forced many laborers off Grand Bahama, these new, large developments will likely drive people back to the island, and those people will need accommodations.

“In light of the thousands of construction jobs projected as a result of the recently announced sale of the Grand Lucayan resort and groundbreaking of the new cruise port in East Grand Bahama, local property owners need to act now,” Laing-Jones said.

“The fact is, for various reasons, chief among them devastating hurricanes, the labor force in Grand Bahama has dwindled. Hundreds are likely to relocate to Grand Bahama and will obviously need accommodations.

“We are calling on property owners to now focus on major renovations and sprucing up where necessary.”

Laing-Jones contended that rental units will be in high demand on the island when these major projects begin.

The government announced earlier this month that Electra America Hospitality Group agreed to purchase the resort for $100 million.

The deal could come with 2,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs. Electra has already committed to a $300 million development of the property, to turn it into a luxury lifestyle hotel with 200 rooms and two dozen villas. There are also plans for a 500-room convention hotel and an all-suite resort condo with 200 hotel-style rooms.

Carnival Cruise Line has started construction on a $200 million cruise port in East Grand Bahama, that will create 1,000 permanent jobs and hundreds of construction jobs.

The port is expected to be completed before the end of 2024 and will be able to accommodate the largest of Carnival’s cruise ships.

Laing-Jones said there seems to be cautious optimism on Grand Bahama, contending that there will be a change in the real estate market on the island ahead of the developments.

“We are also finding a high volume of interest in persons wanting to sell or buy abandoned properties as an investment ahead of the significant numbers likely to relocate,” she said.

“We are satisfied that the dynamics of the real estate market are set to take a shift, and we advise clients, potential clients, and all stakeholders to be in a readied position.”