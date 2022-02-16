GB residents also feeling cost of rising food prices

With increasing food prices leaving many Bahamians struggling to put food on the table, some are being forced to make difficult decisions over their well-being.

Loretta Laing, 82, who lives on her own in the Freeport area, said she has been struggling to make her pension stretch to cover her utilities, groceries and other needs.

“It having quite an impact on me,” she said.

“I can tell you that truthfully.”

Laing said that just last week, she found herself having to choose between spending her money on groceries or necessary medication.

“The most I can afford to spend, to tell you the truth … I try to average $50 to $60 a week for groceries.

“And I try to go with canned items like tuna and stuff like that, something more affordable than the other stuff because meat is out of the question.

“I had to go to the doctor the other day to get some medication, and because they don’t have it any longer at the hospital, I had to go and purchase it out of my pockets and that was over $100.

“… It’s not easy at all, especially on senior citizens.”

Laing said she was receiving help through the government’s food assistance program last year, but that came to an end.

“The former government, they had the food assistance, which was very helpful,” she said.

“But we have not had anything since December of last year.

“And that was very helpful to us because for me, I was able to save on some stuff. But since then I have to go into the food store with my couple of dollars pension that I get.

“It’s having a great impact on me and my grocery bill.”

Food prices have increased globally due to disruptions in the global supply chain and other factors.

A recent study by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization showed that food prices in January 2022 for sugar, meat, dairy, vegetable oil, and cereal were all up compared to December 2021.

In The Bahamas, where the majority of the food consumed is imported, the impact on the personal budgets of many has been immense.

And industry professionals have warned the prices are unlikely to decrease any time soon.

Laing said only her faith gives her comfort.

“I am just trusting God to take care of me,” Laing said.

A young mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said the increasing cost of living means she and her husband are now seriously considering emigrating to another country.

“It causing us to consider moving,” she said.

“And being people who love home, we don’t want to relocate for a better life, but that’s what it’s going to lead to if the prices don’t get better and your pay isn’t rising.”

The Grand Bahama resident said the decision is not an easy one, but the situation is not improving.

“In all honesty … $100 can’t do anything for you, especially if you are trying to eat healthily, it’s not realistic,” she said.

“… And when your pay isn’t increasing, it’s having a toll on your health, because you’re stressing over not being able to survive and then you can’t eat the healthier foods which also takes a toll on your health.

“All I can say is it’s depressing in a sense.”

She said that while she does not believe the government should make people dependent on its assistance, it’s imperative that new opportunities can be created to help young Bahamians make more money.

“You make opportunities available for your citizens to work for what they need,” she said.

Rodney Carey, 53, who lives in the Freeport area, said his adult son recently moved back in as a result of the challenges with making ends meet.

He said he retired because of medical reasons, but his wife and son both work.

“My son, he works,” Carey said.

“But I guess he couldn’t handle it out there with all the inflation, so we allowed him to move back home.

“… Him one being out there alone and paying all the rent, utilities and groceries, it wasn’t cutting it.”

Carey added, “You’re going to the food store and you can’t get as much stuff as you normally get.”

He said he is not hopeful that the prices will ever decrease again.

“It concerns me greatly,” he said.

Carey added, “You have to go to the food store and get only what you need, what you really need.

“… People can’t continue too long like this. It keeps on increasing.”