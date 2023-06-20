GB student captures Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year

After the initial shock and emotion wore off, 11-year-old Matteo Davies of Freeport was thrilled to embrace the title of Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year.

It is the 27th year of the competition and Matteo is the fifth student from Grand Bahama to win.

The young champion, who graduated from Bishop Michael Eldon Primary School on Thursday, described being selected number one of the 123 students nominated nationwide as “tremendous”.

For the competition, Matteo had to put together a portfolio that included his academic achievements, and athletic and community involvement from grades three to six.

He explained that the first step was getting the nomination from fellow schoolmates.

“The reason I believe I was chosen was because I am very involved in my Chess Club and also the Swimming Club,” Matteo said.

The prefect, who maintained a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.89, kept his spot on the honor roll and chairman’s list during his time at the primary school.

His mother, Nivea Davies, said Matteo, a member of the YMCA Mako Aquatics Club, has been swimming since he was a “little boy”, and joined the Nimble Minds Chess Club at seven.

While he enjoys swimming, Matteo said he only does it for fun. His passion is really the sciences and environment.

In grade four, he was named the National Science Fair winner. He has also participated in other scientific competitions, including SECME Robotics and the Bottle Rocket Competition and is a member of his school’s Eco-Club.

“I am very environmentally involved,” Matteo said. “I’ve done beach cleanups. I work with the Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee … just Wednesday, I donated some mangroves to Mangrove Mania and I am heavily involved in science.”

Mangrove Mania is a competition launched last year by Waterkeepers to replace the mangroves destroyed in East Grand Bahama during Hurricane Dorian.

In the wake of the 2019 storm, Matteo assisted the scientists who traveled to the island by collecting data for their research.

Matteo said after being selected to represent his school for the recent competition, he was still prepared to be disappointed.

“On the way to New Providence, I was telling myself I wasn’t going to win, so if I didn’t win, I wouldn’t feel really sad about it,” he said.

And when the competition announcer called the runner-up, then the winner, he said, “I was very surprised. As soon as the moderator started describing the winner … they didn’t call a name, but I heard a few things that were in my portfolio and I just knew it was me.

“I started crying on the inside, not on the outside. It was a tremendous feeling.”

At graduation, he accepted the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year trophy, which was presented by members of the foundation.

His message to fellow students was, “Keep trying, even if someone says you can’t do it. But know that you can do anything through Christ who strengthens you.”

Matteo’s mother said she and his father Andrew were his support team from start to finish.

“There was a lot of work involved, especially preparing the portfolio, which was part of the requirement,” she said.

“The hardest part was actually weeding through all the photos to find the best ones that highlight the various things he is involved in and passionate about.”

She continued, “You can only imagine the hard work that all the students did to prepare for the competition because they are all doing such good work within their communities. So, for Matteo to be chosen, we were very honestly surprised and very proud of him.”

For Nivea Davies, the high point of her son’s young life was working with the international scientists after Dorian.

“There were a few scientists on island researching the aqua sphere, the storm’s impact on our water table and what had happened to the water,” she said.

“Matteo was out assisting with collecting data to help with their findings. When the scientists left, he was able to go out to the well fields with me and continued collecting the data and information.”

The medal ceremony was held on Friday, June 9, jointly by the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation Board of Directors and the Nassau Bahamas Pan-Hellenic Council.

All the nominees were awarded with a medal of academic excellence, $246,000 was presented in scholarships, and over $50,000 in prizes this year, which included paying for travel for the Family Island nominees, trophies and medals for all nominees.

Twenty-seven students were given laptops and gift certificates for school supplies.

Since 1997, the foundation has recognized over 3,000 of the best and brightest primary school students in The Bahamas, and awarded over $2.2 million worth of scholarships and prizes.

Matteo also received the REV You & Us Together $7,000 scholarship.