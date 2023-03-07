GBCH Eyeful of Smiles

Grand Bahama News

Members of the Grand Bahama community came out in support of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) on Saturday, in the first “Miles for Smiles” fun run and walk at Taino Beach.

Starting with a half-marathon at 6 a.m., a 5k at 7 a.m., then a one-mile run at 9 a.m., over 100 participants signed up with fees going to assist the home with its day-to-day expenses. The highlight of the event was the participation of the children who live at the home, who were due to walk the one mile but could not be contained and burst into full run at the start of the final event.

The event was organized by Fast Track Management with the GBCH executive committee, as well as volunteer assistance from the Red Cross, Fast Track Athletics, Adah Chapter #11 Order of the Eastern Stars, Prince Hall Affiliated, GBPA volunteers, the Grand Bahama cycling association and GABCO.

In addition to organizers and participants, cheering friends helped the runners and walkers across the finish line.

New Generation Junkanoo group also performed and danced for each returning entrant, making it a true eyeful of festivities.

