GBPA issues notice to condo board

The Lucayan Towers South Condominium Board of Directors has been given 30 days to propose a viable plan of action to address safety issues at the multi-story complex, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) said.

The GBPA said it has issued a final notice to the condominium board, which is the result of numerous complaints received by the GBPA’s Building and Development Unit from condominium residents.

A report in this publication last week described the deteriorating condition of the once-prestigious and stylish condo.

In the Grand Bahama News Eyesore section last week, it was reported that the condo was slowly falling into ruin, with balconies crumbling, sliding glass doors boarded up, exposed rebar and derelict cabanas surrounding the empty pool.

The statement released on Friday by GBPA’s Vice President of Building and Development Nakira Wilchcombe cites a number of safety issues, including “deteriorating balconies and hand rails, the inoperable fire pump and tank system, and the defective exhaust fans on the roof which are required for ventilation of the hallways and laundry rooms. Not to mention the defective elevator that limits mobility for residents, especially the elderly and those with health issues”.

The GBPA warned that failure to address the issues will result in the GBPA revoking the building’s Certificate of Occupancy and referred to the recent collapse of a multi-story condominium complex in Florida.

“The serious nature of these safety violations, if left unchecked, could lead to a possible tragedy,” the GBPA said.

“With sombre reflection, we recall the not-too-long-ago catastrophic incident that occurred in Surfside Florida where the collapse of a 12-story condominium resulted in 98 deaths. GBPA cannot allow this to be a possibility for the families and residents of Lucayan Towers South.”

The statement noted that officials empathize with condo residents and owners, and will meet with them to “navigate these actions”.

Grand Bahama News learned that there was a meeting on July 14 with the GBPA and condo owners.

Julie Glover, one of the owners, who is out of country, was unable to attend the meeting and expressed disappointment that her request for a Zoom connection was denied.

Glover said, “It was mind-boggling that such a beautiful structure, home to so many for decades, could be brought to ruin. Are those responsible any better for it? I think not.”

Grand Bahama News was unsuccessful in reaching a representative of the condominium board to respond to the GBPA statement.