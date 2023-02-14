GBPA launches art festival

For the first time, Grand Bahamian artists, as a group, will showcase their work on Grand Bahama over the weekend of March 23-26.

The inaugural Art Lucaya festival, announced last week by Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Acting Chair Sarah St. George, is a collaboration between the GPBA and the Grand Bahama Artists Association (GBAA) with the goal of providing a platform for local artists to exhibit their work.

St. George said local artists have had to travel to New Providence for too long to show their work, and should have a platform at home to display their talent.

“Our vibrant community of artists needs a proper platform,” she said.

“We need Grand Bahamian artists to exhibit here and everywhere, which they can only do if we keep bringing their names and paintings into the spotlight.”

Referring to the popular Art Basel fair in Miami, which was started in 2002, St. George said that show lasts only a couple of days but brings an estimated $400 million to $500 million into the Miami economy.

“So, just imagine a fraction of that here. Tourists, visiting the island, shouldn’t have to go very far to see the art of Grand Bahama,” she said.

“The Grand Bahama art community is alive and strong with well-known artists like Ben Ferguson, president of the GB Artists Association; Sheldon Saint, Chantal Bethel, Leo Brown, Matthew Wildgoose, Denzel Lightbourne, Laurie Tuchell, Alisa Streather, Lisa Cordella, Del Foxton, Marina Gottlieb, Paula Farrington, McKell Munroe, Claudette Dean and many others.”

Artist Chantal Bethel is excited to show her work locally.

“For the past 30 years, I’ve been traveling back and forth to Nassau to exhibit my work because the venues here have not always been the best,” said Bethel. “And so, I am happy that we can do this on the island with so many artists.”

“Being a part of something like this is what many artists have spoken about, saying that art can bring Grand Bahama back to life. So, I hope that many would come to see the exhibit.”

The festival’s theme is “Emergence” and Art Lucaya Chairman Fatima Zahra Kaboub explained that the artists have been asked to each present three new pieces on the effects of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID pandemic.

The festival will open with a showcase of Grand Bahama’s established artists on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rand Nature Center’s Gloria E. Banks Gallery.

The next evening, the Port Lucaya Marketplace will feature the works of emerging, established and mid-career artists.

On Saturday, the Rand Nature Centre will host an “artist conversation” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the festival will end with a Sunday afternoon show by art students at the Garden of the Groves.

“Art Lucaya’s opening show will be a ticketed event,” said Kaboub. “All the others will be free. Proceeds from the festival are earmarked for purchasing art supplies for schools throughout the island.”

Ferguson, GBAA president, who is an art teacher at Jack Hayward Senior High, said he is delighted.

“This art festival is going to be a great addition to the community of Grand Bahama,” he said.

While not all of the island’s artists are members of the association, Ferguson noted that they all share a common passion.

“We all share the same devotion towards art and toward Grand Bahama,” he said.

“The GBAA has been in existence since 1996 with the goal of supporting artists in a haven of creativity through workshops, job opportunities, lectures, exhibitions and the like.”

Ferguson noted that he was particularly pleased as an art teacher to see that students are included in the inaugural event.

“Children need to know that they are appreciated, supported, loved and given an opportunity to display their talents,” he said.

“So, I am just waiting to see everything come to fruition, to see the budding artists, the seasoned and in-between, all celebrating and all exhibiting their work.”

Hoping that the festival becomes an annual event, St. George said, “If this project can progress, I think all of us will be stunned by the beauty, craftsmanship and originality of the work created, and the pieces that will be showcased.

“This is a small beginning, but Art Lucaya can grow into an annual festival attracting the attention of collectors and curators everywhere.”