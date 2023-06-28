‘GBPA making serious mistake challenging PM’

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said yesterday the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) is making a serious mistake in challenging the prime minister.

Mitchell’s video message came on the same day that the GBPA – the body which administers Freeport under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA) – released a statement in response to Prime Minister Philip Davis, who told the House of Assembly on Monday that the government has been doing the job of the GBPA, which continues to fail to meets its obligations under the agreement.

The GBPA contested the prime minister’s statement that it owes the Public Treasury money and, in fact, said it is the government that is in violation of the HCA.

Mitchell, who is also minister of foreign affairs, responded, saying, “I’m really quite shocked that the Grand Bahama Port Authority has the temerity to issue this statement to challenge the prime minister in public over this.

“They know what the facts are with regard to their own situation. They simply do not have the money to carry the city where it needs to go.

“Right now, for example, if you want to get across the bridge out of Lucaya, to get to East Grand Bahama, they can’t fix the bridge. They don’t have the money to do it. It’s unfixed.

“Then the laughable proposition that they had where roads in this country cost $1 million a mile to fix. They announce that they are going to be spending $600,000. This is a joke to what has to be done in Freeport.

“So, the question is not a tit for tat on who is responsible for what in the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. You can have a legalistic argument all you want.

“The point is, overall, the citizens of Grand Bahama and Freeport and The Bahamas, know that right now, the Grand Bahama Port Authority is failing in its duty to the city, its residents and to the country.”

Mitchell added, “The model is old. It needs to change. They do not have the capital to go forward; so politically, they are making a serious mistake by challenging the prime minister in this way.

“And we from the Progressive Liberal Party want the country to know that we support the movement to do something to change Freeport so that it can take off again and be once again the city that it was supposed to be, that it is designed to be, and that it should be. So enough of this with the Grand Bahama Port Authority.”

On Monday, the prime minister said, “It is important to note that section 1(5) of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement specifies that costs borne by the government for certain activities and services provided are to be reimbursed by the Grand Bahama Port Authority for amounts in excess of customs duties and emergency taxes collected.

“My government has begun to invoice the Port Authority for these reimbursable expenses, as calculated by an independent accountancy firm.

“To date, the Port Authority has not provided reimbursement in connection with any of these invoices.”

He also said, “I am of the belief that the GBPA needs a management and governance change in order to realize real growth and opportunities in Grand Bahama,” he said.

“Over the years, it was the government that has been doing the work of the Port Authority. We have been attracting the investors. We have been investing in Grand Bahama.

“So, we have to have a conversation about the relevance of the Port. It may still be relevant.”

In response, the Port Authority said, “Government’s claims under clause 1(5) of the HCA are contested. GBPA is yet to be satisfied that the government’s purported claims, which have lain dormant for more than 50 years, are justified and supported by credible evidence. They are, however, being reviewed and will be fully addressed.”

The GBPA added, “Freeport has always been, and continues to be, a net contributor to the Bahamas Treasury, despite the increased government imposed bureaucracy and red tape, in breach of the HCA, which has held Freeport back.”