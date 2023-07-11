GBPA open to ‘honest’ talks with stakeholders

Two weeks after Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) licensees sent an open letter voicing their concerns about the tumultuous relationship between the government and the Port Authority, and asking for a meeting with the two entities, business owners are still waiting for a proper reply from the government.

The GBPA, meanwhile, has indicated its willingness to have honest conversations with licensees.

Following publication of the letter, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service Fred Mitchell released a voice note on July 5.

In the widely circulated message, Mitchell singled out former member of Parliament David Wallace as the leader of the group of 30 licensees who met on June 28 to write the letter.

“All of the people attacking the prime minister over the policy decisions in the GBPA are all FNMs,” Mitchell said.

“All the people attacking Mr. Davis are like ‘Nicodemus at night,’ that GBPA in its present form must go … by night, they agree, but when morning comes, they show their grinning teeth to the Port.”

Mitchell said, “This has nothing to do with politics. This is a simple and fair case of whether the owners of the Port have the funds to achieve the provisions of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement which they signed or they don’t.”

When asked if the government was planning to meet with the licensees, or the GBPA as requested by the licensees in their letter, Mitchell referred Grand Bahama News to the voice note.

In their open letter, licensees expressed alarm over comments made in Parliament by Prime Minister Philip Davis and voice notes circulating by Mitchell.

Both have hit out at the GBPA, accusing it of failing to adhere to the provision of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

Davis has said that the governance and management model for Freeport is not working.

The letter from the licensees shared their concern over the way the GBPA was communicating.

“We are also deeply concerned that we are only hearing from the GBPA through press releases in response. To be clear, it is the thousands of licensees, their employees, their families, and residents of Freeport [who] are most impacted by the protracted and unacceptable economic conditions on our island. It makes the lack of genuine engagement even more alarming,” the licensees wrote.

“Despite the aggressive statements in Parliament, in the media and responding press releases – all of which have shared no plans nor details – we are unaware, to date, of any overtures by our government or the GBPA to genuinely and substantively engage licensees on our future.”

When contacted for comment, the Port Authority said in a statement, “The GBPA unquestionably recognizes that our licensees are key stakeholders and the cornerstone of who we are, and what we do.

“We uphold their right to have their voices heard, and more importantly to be responded to in a manner that respects an integral partnership. We will have these necessary and honest conversations, but in person and directly.”

The GBPA continued, “We recognize as we are in the season of commemorating 50 years of history and sovereignty as a nation, that we better serve the community, and strategic partners, by having meaningful dialogue face to face.

“Real relationship building requires everyone at the table acting in the best interest of all to reach a common goal of economic prosperity and revitalization.

“That was the formula that got us to 50 years of independence and that’s what will take us through the next 50 years.”

Attorney Kirk Antoni, one of the licensees who attended the meeting, confirmed that none of the licensees has received a reply.

“We have had no response from any party,” said Antoni.

Licensee Sherry Albury did not attend the June 28 meeting, but agrees with the sentiments expressed in the letter.

“I haven’t heard any mention of a reply to the letter by fellow business owners from either the Grand Bahama Port Authority or the government,” Albury told Grand Bahama News on Friday.

Albury, owner of a small dry goods store in Central Freeport, said, “I stand by what was sent and await a response.”

She believes a meeting with business owners is long overdue.

“For years, there was so much talk about the Port not doing this, not doing that … the government not helping with this, not helping with that. Well, let’s get together and discuss the issues. This is 2023. We are celebrating 50 years and still doing business like children,” she said.

“When are we going to mature and be a progressive and not a reactive people? I am frustrated with this back-and-forth blame game, and nothing is being done.”

Local activist C. Allen Johnson said it is disheartening that over the past two decades, the GBPA and the government have failed to present and execute a clear vision, plan or strategy for Freeport.

“The lack of leadership, direction, and cohesive strategy have resulted in an environment characterized by neglected infrastructure, high unemployment rates, and a struggling business sector,” Johnson said.

“The residents of Freeport (and Grand Bahama), who deserve better, are left grappling with deteriorating living conditions and limited opportunities.”

He said both the government and GBPA have shown a lack of leadership to guide and build the economy of Freeport and Grand Bahama.

“I call on the government and the GBPA to set aside their differences and prioritize the development of a ‘clear vision, a detailed plan and a robust strategy’ for Freeport and Grand Bahama,” Johnson said.

“The time for finger pointing and blame shifting has long passed. It is now imperative to focus on charting a new course that will transform both Freeport and the island of Grand Bahama into the thriving city and island it was meant to be.”