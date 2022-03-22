GBPC defends electricity increase

BARBARA WALKIN

The upcoming 3.3 percent electricity rate increase in Grand Bahama is “warranted”, Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) COO Nikita Mullings said, arguing that now is the time for the rate adjustment.

The increase will take effect April 1.

“It is important to note, the customers within the zero to 220 kilowatt range will see no increase in their power bill,” said Mullings.

“It would be those customers that consume more than 200 kilowatts per hour. Therefore, it is important for customers to pay attention to their power consumption.”

Last October, GBPC initially requested a 6.3 percent rate increase through its regulator, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA). In January, the GBPA approved a 3.3 percent increase, cutting the requested amount by half.

Grand Bahamians protested, voicing their displeasure over the intended hike.

Mullings said investors always want a return on their investment.

“You don’t go into business to not get a profit, and so, the rate adjustment was warranted,” she stated.

“We managed to hold rates for five years. Three years ago we could have gone in and asked for a rate increase. We didn’t … we held rates. So, now is the time for the rate adjustment, especially where we see the cost of inflation rising.”

GBPC executives met with members of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) in a two-day business engagement session to share their position on the rate increase.

Mullings said the company’s executive team has been proactive in working with customers to ensure that they can find ways to manage their energy efficiency.

She said this includes business engagement sessions with the business community, including the smaller businesses and the company’s smart home initiative for residential customers.



Grand Bahama Power Company executives at the GBPC Business Engagement Sessions at Pelican Bay Hotel on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“This is a live demonstration home of real-time appliances that shows customers what each appliance converts to as it relates to dollars and cents in terms of kilowatt hours,” Mullings explained.

She said customers are encouraged to sign up to participate in a tour of the smart home, which is located in the Regent Center.

“When we have residents that come in to inquire as to why they’ve seen a spike in their bill, we encourage them to go over to the smart home for a demonstration with a customer service representative,” she said.

“The representative accompanies the customer, asks what appliances are in the home, what are they using and how often is it running. That in turn allows customers to see what’s impacting their bill.”

While the approved increase was not what the company asked for, Dave McGregor, GBPC’s president and Emera Caribbean’s chief operating officer, said, “It is something we can work with and we can manage our cost.”

He added, “The 3.3 percent could be more, but I think it puts us on a more stable footing to run the business, [and] to keep investing in the business. If investors are not getting a return, they start putting their investments elsewhere.

“I think the important thing is, if and when Grand Bahama grows, and continues to grow, that will put us all in a much better position to spread the cost among more people.

“We want more people paying less for power, not less people paying more.”