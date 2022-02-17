Funeral service for Geneva Bernice Lewis, 90 yrs., a resident of Miramar Florida & formerly of Anderson Hill, Acklins, will be held at Bethany Seventh Day Adventist church, Brownsville, Florida, on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

She is survived by 4 Daughters; Dr. Sharon Lewis, Angela Choate , Maryanne Robinson Shirlene Cantie 1 Son Paul Lewis, 5 Grandchildren , 5 Great Grand Children, 1 Sister Hetcema Williams , 2 Brothers John and Linrod Symonette & Numerous other relatives and friends

You can also view on YouTube at https://youtube.com/c/MiamiBethanySDA