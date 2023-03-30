Geoffrey William Arthur Symmonett aged 73 of Scarlet Avenue, Vista Marina and formerly of Matthew Town, Inagua, died at his residence on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Audrey C. Symmonett; Daughter: Kayette D’Albenas; Sons: Kenyon, Darion, and Jamaal Symmonett, and Vernon Dean (Stepson); Sisters: Yvonne and Veronica; Brothers: Don and Oris; 4 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.